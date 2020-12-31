The year 2020 has been awful on all fronts, and sports are no different.
At least a quarter of the year went without sports at all, and once games started getting back on schedules, they were dampened with limited crowds and a litany of difficult changes.
While the coronavirus pandemic continues, 2021 brings plenty of hope. Two vaccines are nearing availability to the general public, and their efficacy may return sports back to normal much more quickly than expected.
More Lander hoops successIt was a memorable March for the Lander men’s and women’s basketball teams. Both teams won their conference championships, in the 2020 tournament hosted at Finis Horne Arena.
However, that jubilation promptly halted when the NCAA canceled its tournaments for all three divisions. Both Lander teams seemed set for solid tournament runs, but they didn’t get a chance to make it happen.
This season, Lander might be on a similar level. The Bearcats’ women’s basketball team is No. 13 in the nation and started the year with a dominant win against Augusta.
As for the Lander men, new coach Omar Wattad is smoothing out a lineup that includes many standouts from last year’s conference tournament title team. Lander lost key guard Tyler Brevard, but should remain competitive in the Peach Belt.
Erskine football’s returnIt has been 70 years since the Erskine Flying Fleet fielded a football team. That drought of college football in the Lakelands is about to end.
Erskine’s new football team has already been practicing for almost two years, with a long layoff because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Fleet will play a spring schedule.
Erskine is set to face Barton in Wilson, North Carolina, on Feb. 27. The Fleet open at home at J.W. Babb Stadium in Greenwood against March 13 against Shorter.
A spring sports seasonThe coronavirus struck the United States just as the spring sports season in high schools and colleges in the Lakelands was starting.
A prompt statewide shutdown in late March 2020 included the wipeout of spring sports for high schools and colleges in the Lakelands.
The 2021 spring sports season seems likely to go ahead just as the fall and winter sports have. While no one could have been prepared for the shutdown in March 2020, athletic departments this year will be much more ready to handle the changes a spring sports season will require as the nation gains control of the virus.
Greenwood-Emerald football rivalry continuingGreenwood and Emerald had not scheduled each other for four years before the crosstown series rekindled in the 2020 season.
Greenwood beat Emerald soundly in front of a reduced crowd at Frank Hill Stadium as the 2020 regular season wound down. Both schools had new coaches in 2020, with Chris Liner taking over at Greenwood and Tad DuBose taking over at Emerald.
The series will shift to Greenwood High in 2021, and, with the trajectories of both teams looking up, could become more competitive.