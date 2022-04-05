Aliyah Boston kept her end of the deal.
Of the thousands of pictures she has taken with adoring fans, the Associated Press Player of the Year made a promise to Greenwood native Sanaa Corbett at the Elite 8 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The deal? If Boston leads the Gamecocks to a national title, Sanaa’s mom and Carolina Sprinters AAU 12-and-under girls basketball coach, Vijya Corbett-Glover, will allow her to put color in her hair — just like her favorite player.
“I was so happy when the buzzer went,” Sanna said after watching South Carolina win the national championship on Sunday. “I was at home with my brother and when the buzzer rang, I ran around the house. Then I called my mom and told her ‘I’m looking at some hairstyles.’”
All Corbett-Glover could do was smile and shake her head as Sanna swiped through multiple hair styles on her phone. The colors range from dyeing it blond to a similar shade of garnet, or going with a two-tone look similar to what Boston had earlier this season.
Although it’s not Corbett-Glover’s preference, she acquiesced and set up an appointment for her daughter to have her hair dyed this week.
“It’s all worth it, it’s fun,” Corbett-Glover said. “It had her engaged in the game, watching her every step and praying that (South Carolina) would win so she could have her hair colored.”
For Corbett-Glover the idea of getting girls invested into the game of basketball is why she became a coach. It’s also why the Sprinters drove more than 200 miles to watch the Gamecocks defeat Creighton and advance to the Final Four.
“It was so important for me to be able to take these girls from Greenwood to Greensboro and just let them live that experience,” Corbett-Glover said. “I think it’s amazing. When I was there age I would have never had the opportunity and I just thank God that I was able to do that for them.”
Just like the thousands of South Carolinians across the state, the players from the Carolina Sprinters exuded state pride which comes with winning a national title.
“If I couldn’t do it, it felt like they were doing for me,” Taraji Sprowl said. “They were representing us.”
Although the bevy of accolades are celebrated, what might be the Gamecock’s crowing achievement is inspiring the next generation to follow in their footsteps.
“When I look back at that game and seeing the players, I could just picture me and some of my teammates being out there,” Sanna said. “I just saw that confetti coming down and I could just picture being out there on the court. Man it would be amazing, I really want to go there one day.”