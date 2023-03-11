Adam Weyer hopes your kid is upset after playing a season of baseball in the Greenwood Abbeville Little League.
Well, sort of.
“We hope the kid is upset that the season is over,” said Weyer, president of Greenwood Abbeville Little League (GALL). “We hope he enjoys coming to the field for practices and games, that the coaches make it fun and that the coaches make it educational in teaching the kids how to play baseball. And we hope the parents see everything the league does to try to better the league and better the experience for the kids.”
GALL opens its 20th season today with a full slate of games at the Greenwood YMCA’s Capsugel and Rotary fields. Opening day ceremonies are at 11 a.m., with games running from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“We’re excited to have 20 years of Little League in Greenwood and Abbeville,” Weyer said. “We’re growing and are excited about that. People don’t realize we’re completely volunteer-driven. Everything we do comes from volunteers. We don’t get anything from the city or the county.”
GALL has four divisions: T-ball (ages 4-6); coach’s pitch (ages 6-8); minors (ages 8-10); and majors (ages 10-12). Girls and boys participate in the league, with a record 281 kids signing up to play this season. There were 235 last year.
“In the past five years, we’ve seen growth every year,” Weyer said. “We decided about three or four years ago to start T-ball again. That’s getting families in and getting kids to start playing baseball at a younger age and having a good experience.”
Last year, two GALL teams (8 and under and 12 and under) won South Carolina District 1 championship and advanced to the state tournament. It was the second straight year the 8U team won the district title.
“Across the board with Little League International, the commitment is to player development,” Weyer said. “Winning and losing are important, and we don’t sugarcoat that. When the kids get older, there is some value in learning how to win and learning how to lose. We put a big emphasis on developing baseball skills.”
Weyer said GALL wants to ensure practices are used for teaching skills that players can use as they continue to play the game.
“That’s one of the things we emphasize a lot with our coaches,” Weyer said. “Let’s continue to teach the kids how to play and how to play the game the right way.”
Weyer’s son plays for Greenwood High School’s “C” team. When Weyer gazes at the field, he notes that 75-80% of the players once participated in GALL.
“I think that’s what we hope to do, to be a feeder program for our high school programs so they can continue to be successful as they get to that age,” Weyer said.
It helps that Greenwood High coach Matt Baker and Emerald High coach Mack Hite are GALL co-coaching coordinators and board members.
Baker and Hite put on a coaching clinic every year, teaching GALL coaches tips and drills they can use to help players hone their skills.
“I think that’s one area we stress a lot with our coaches is development of the game and learning how to play the game,” Weyer said. “When we do evaluations of the kids at the beginning of the year, they (Baker and Hite) do the evaluations. They bring their players out. The Little League kids see the high school kids and coaches, and I think it says a lot to the kids and to the parents.”
Weyer said none of it would be possible without all of the volunteers and sponsors — and the YMCA allowing the league to use its facilities.
“We’ve just had a committed group of people on the board, and coaches and volunteers who buy into what GALL does in the community and how it helps kids learn life skills through sports,” Weyer said. “Our coaches teach the game and develop the kids and just stay in the league. We’ve had some success in the all-star tournaments, and that helps as well — just seeing that our teams are doing well.”
Sports Break has been the league’s title sponsor for the past three seasons. Other sponsors include Ascend, WCFiber, All-Star Chem Dry, Westwood Sheds, American Termapest, First Citizens Bank, Hi-Tech Electric and Emerald City Rotary Club.
Visit gallbaseball.org to learn more about the league.