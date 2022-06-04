Ty Price was born to wear the Abbeville garnet and gold.
His father, Stewart, played on the 1997 Abbeville baseball team that won the 2A Upper State Championship, while his sister, Addison, was named to the All-Region Team as a freshman for the Panthers’ softball team. For some, following in their parents’ footsteps leads to unreasonable projections and pressure to perform. For Price, he not only lived up to expectations, he surpassed them.
The senior led the 2022 Panthers to the Upper State Championship Playoffs, thanks to his .394 batting average and 9-0 record on the mound.
His efforts earned him Region Player of the Year honors, a selection to the 2A All-State team and now the Index-Journal Player of the Year.
While the personal accolades are appreciated, for Price they are a footnote compared to the goals he had for Abbeville this season.
“It’s special,” Price said. “But I didn’t have many personal goals. I wanted to win the Region, we hadn’t done that in my four years here. We won the District my freshman year so I wanted to do that again. I wanted to win the Upper State and I wanted to win the state. Those were my four goals. It wasn’t personal stuff, it was all for the team.
Price was willing to do anything to achieve those goals including becoming the team’s lead-off hitter and its ace pitcher, two spots he never played before.
He flourished at both as along with batting just under .400, he led the team in runs scored and set a school record for stolen bases in a single season, swiping 32. As a pitcher, he had the team’s lowest ERA with a 2.35 while recording 71 strikeouts.
“The lead-off guy hits the most because he gets the most at-bats and the pitcher touches the ball the most,” Abbeville coach Daniel Little said. “To me, you want your best guys in both of those spots and he was the guy that wanted the ball.”
As a member of what Little dubbed the “Four Horsemen,” a quad of seniors that featured Price, Rusty Chappel, Jackson Clemmons and Trent Delgado, it was Price who was the driving force.
Little said Price became the team’s leader in summer workouts. When the team learned how to do its pregame warmup, he led the way, and eventually, when the team had an error, it was Price who corrected it.
“To me in practice is where you figure out who is your guy,” Little said. “Everybody is going to love playing in the game, but it comes down to who really wants to do the little things in practice. You could tell he wanted to be good.”
It was a natural fit for Price. Whether it was starting pitcher, run scorer or the clutch defensive play the team needed, he delivered.
While his career with the Panthers is finished, the four-year varsity player added to an already impressive family legacy, and in turn, he helped reestablish a throwback mentality for Abbeville baseball.
“It’s special because not everyone gets to wear that ‘A,’” Price said. “When we step on the field, not a lot of people like us and we wear that with a chip on our shoulder. We go out there and compete as hard as we can no matter who we are playing. We don’t care if we’re playing the Clemson Tigers, we’re going to try and win.”