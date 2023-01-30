In a lot of cases, teams are family.
The gym becomes their second home, a place to compete and bond with their teammates or, as some would say, sisters.
For three members of the Emerald girls basketball team, that figurative term is literal.
And for Emerald coach Merv Rollinson, they’re a blessing.
“It’s like being handed a gift on Christmas,” Rollinson said.
Freshmen twins Danielle and Cameron Oliver and their mom and assistant coach Coronicca Oliver have created shockwaves this season.
Cameron and Danielle are both natural leaders, leading the Vikings in about every category imaginable. Coronicca on the other hand is a mastermind behind the scenes, calling plays and coaching her girls to wins time and time again.
It can all be a pretty funny dynamic, as the roles of mom, daughter and sister can easily blend into teammate and coach.
“They probably get tired of me because we’re at home sometimes and we’re watching film,” Coronicca said with a laugh. “We’re studying, after the games, we’re watching film, next day, ‘Hey, what can we do better,’ so that’s the only thing I think they’re tired of me of, the basketball, basketball, basketball.”
And like any set of siblings, Cameron and Danielle can be at odds with each other.
“On the court, we argue, when we get back home, we argue, just because missing layups, missing open people,” Cameron said. “It’s kinda hard transitioning (from teammate to sister) when we’re not on the floor, the game’s over, we won.”
But when they get on the same page, the twins can be a dangerous duo. Danielle leads Emerald in points, averaging 15.8 per game with Cameron right by her side with 9.4.
They’re vocal, commanding and very good at what they do, which is exactly what the Vikings needed this season. Following the departure of leading scorers Kendahl Spearman and Hailey Chiles, Emerald had low expectations, picked to finish third in its region in the preseason.
The Vikings looked upon junior Ti’yonia Tennant to lead the charge. Then in the second game of the season, the Vikings took on another setback — Tennant suffered a season-ending injury.
Playing without three big-time players is a challenge, but with the Oliver twins on the court, their team hasn’t batted an eye with a 16-2 record.
Oh yeah, Emerald is also first in its region.
“That’s huge. We’re not supposed to be where we are right now,” Rollinson said. “With them coming in, they took up the slack, you know they’re young, they’re real skilled, high basketball IQ. We really haven’t missed a beat.”
But this isn’t the twins’ first rodeo, they have experience playing basketball at other levels as well.
Danielle and Cameron played on the AAU Greenwood Storm in middle school with Coronicca, who is now a director for the program, being able to coach them during that time.
They’ve gotten better and closer playing against tough competition with the Storm and it’s a big reason why the freshmen are so prepared for their current roles.
Obviously, the two twins have grown in their chemistry together, which has also helped lead to their success this season.
“I feel great when I’m playing beside her,” Danielle said. “I’ve always gone hard in the paint and Cameron’s always a shooter, so say she can’t drive, I think it’s up to her to shoot and she can pass it to me to make a move and drive in the basket.”
The twins also love being able to play for their mom. Coronicca has been helping out the Emerald girls’ basketball program since the 2019-20 season under Megan Parks. When Rollinson came back as head coach the next season, he invited her back to the staff.
“Her knowledge of the game, her passion (sticks out to me),” Rollinson said. “She’s unselfish, she treats everyone the same. I think she’s a little harder on her daughters than she is on the rest of the team, I expect that, but just her passion and love for the game.”
And the rest is history.
Since Coronicca was added to the staff and the twins joined the team, the Vikings have continued to be an absolute force, just as Cameron and Danielle are themselves.
Coronicca hopes that can continue in the years ahead.
“I hope they don’t go flat. I want them to keep pushing,” Coronicca said. “I encourage all of them to keep adding, don’t settle for what you know, add it as you go… Keep adding to your toolbox.”