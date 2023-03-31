A couple of weeks ago, Saluda baseball groundskeeper Kevin Ashley was missing some field paint from his shed.
The culprits?
A trio of Saluda baseball players — Emmanuel Dominguez, Jonathan Ouzts and Gavin Taylor.
Their intent wasn’t ill.
No, their intent was for something sweet.
One broken baseball bat, tape and some purple and white paint later, the three Tigers created the Manny Cane.
Is it a spirit stick?
Is it a good luck charm?
It’s a little bit of everything, and when you hold it, you know you’ve done something right.
“We always like to have more energy on the team and we thought of that, so when we come back in the dugout (after scoring a run), we hold it up in the air and everybody grabs it,” Ouzts said. “We all go as a team and cheer for each other when we score a run.”
The Manny Cane earns its name from Dominguez, its original owner. The once-severed bat sat in the junior’s bag for about a year before he decided to repurpose it earlier this season. Dominguez first painted it all purple, but Taylor and Ouzts wanted to spice it up a bit.
They suggested adding white stripes, applied in a pattern of a candy cane. At first, the rest of the Tigers were skeptical, but when the product was finished, their doubt was put to rest.
“They loved it,” Dominguez said. “I thought it was pretty cool. I was going to throw it away, and I found a use to it.”
And in its debut, the legend of the Manny Cane started with a bang.
In a highly anticipated game against Pelion, Brayden Williams brought in the first run under the bat in the first inning. Later on, Williams came around to score to post the second run of the inning.
Those two runs along with a stellar outing from Gage Rinehart on the mound helped Saluda a 3-0 win over the Panthers on March 16.
The Manny Cane proved to be good luck that night, and since then, it has become a mainstay inside the Saluda dugout.
The Tigers feed off its energy, and, make no mistake, its energy is contagious, according to the bat’s creators.
“I think it brings more energy to the team whenever we have it out in the dugout, whenever we score a run and we get a lot of energy with it,” Ouzts said.
As for its future, the three hope to continue its legacy, passing the Manny Cane along to future Saluda baseball teams — and hopefully, not breaking it.
The concept of a purple-and-white striped baseball bat made from a groundskeeper’s paint may seem a bit silly to some, but to the Tigers, it’s a key piece of the team.
And as long as they keep winning the way they have been, Saluda coach Travis Mills is all in with the Manny Cane.
“It’s whatever gets them going. I’m glad to see them have some fun in the dugout, have a lot of energy, so if we can continue to do that, they can do whatever they want with it,” Mills said.
“I’ll be happy as can be if we keep winning, keep playing well and keep having energy in the dugout and keep playing for each other.”
