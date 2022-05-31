East Carolina senior Josh Jacobs said he gets about 100 texts per day, all about club baseball.
The texts vary from interest in playing for the Pirates to setting up transportation for road games. Then, when it came time to make the trip to Greenwood, it was Jacobs’ lobbying to the ECU Student Government Association so the Pirates can arrive in style in the ECU-themed coach bus.
The Taylorsville, North Carolina native is one of eight student-athletes that moonlighted as directors of baseball operations for their teams called “Club Presidents.”
“It was a lot of late nights or early mornings,” Jacobs said when describing what it was like to be the ECU Club President. “I would have days where I’d be on campus at 8 a.m. and then I wouldn’t leave until 9 p.m. I’d have meetings and I took 18 credit hours this semester. It’s a lot, but it set me up for the future.”
Unlike NCAA-sanctioned teams, club sports are pay to play. If a player makes it through tryouts and is selected to the team, they’ll have to pay dues before the season starts. That money is the team’s budget for the season, allowing the club to for a plethora of expenses from jerseys and equipment, to reserving a field for practices and games.
The club president along with a collection of “officers” are elected by their teammates with the sole responsibility of ensuring that the team has everything it needs, within the budget.
“We pay $850 a year in dues and most of that covers our spring break trip to Panama City,” Penn State club president Ryan Hodinko said. “It’s quite a bit of money obviously and then it’ll also fund umpires, practice fields, indoor space when we practice in the winter, equipment and hotels. It takes a lot of planning coming into the year and throughout the year just to make sure everything is set up, because there’s not really an adult doing it. It’s all student-run.”
Hodinko said a majority of the players taking the field at Stephen B. Dolny Stadium could have played at NCAA Division III or Division I, but opted to come to Penn State for their education and still have a chance to play competitively.
“We have a lot of engineers on this team, finance guys and guys with extremely tough majors, but the time commitment (for club baseball) is perfect,” Hodinko said. “You can still play competitive baseball, but you’re not waking up at 6 a.m. to lift or practicing two-a-days. You can do the academics and the athletics at the same time.”
Hodinko and Cal Poly club president Ryan McLaughlin, had arguably the most difficult transitions into becoming club presidents. Last season, both the Mustangs and the Nittany Lions missed the entire season because of COVID-19, meaning that both presidents learned how to run their clubs on the fly.
“The president before me didn’t have a lot to do because we couldn’t play,” McLaughlin said. “It was a big change, but we came in and it was trying to set a new tone and I think that’s exactly what we did. We’ve come in and just broken every expectation possible.”
The Mustangs traveled about 22 hours to get to Greenwood, but despite the travel, the bevy of paperwork and the fundraising to make the trip happen, it’s all worth it for McLaughlin.
“It’s a tough balance to find, but I love this,” McLaughlin said. “... I love the opportunity to find every possible way to get better, make it easy for the guys and do all the behind the scenes work so we can come out here and have a blast. We’re in South Carolina to play baseball, it still feels surreal.”