Winning championships is something the Lakelands does yearly, and 2022 was no different.
The championship pace started in February in Columbia. After finally breaking through the Upper State Championship wrestling meet in thrilling fashion, Ninety Six came from behind to take down Timberland in the 2A South Carolina High School League State Championship 40-24.
“It’s absolutely unbelievable. It was five years of working for it,” Ninety Six coach Roy Lemmons said in early February. “We’re super blessed. I am super blessed with the coaching staff and the kids that we have, the administration and community support to get to this spot. There are not many times you can say that I’ve been coaching for six years and can say ‘I won a state championship.’ It’s from up above.
“Iron sharpens iron and that’s what we built the culture on. You saw all the fans here from Ninety Six. That’s the unbelievable support. It’s awesome. The boys battled hard. Those boys bring it. I can’t say enough about them and their fight all the way through.”
The Wildcats trailed about midway through the meet, before P.J. Rushton, whose match in Upper State sent the Wildcats to the championship, won to tie the meet at 24. Max McGee followed with a win and a Juquis Calhoun pin to ultimately give the Wildcats a clear victory.
“It just proves the point that if you set the culture right and do everything correctly, not in the room technical-wise but the love and care. The boys don’t care how much you know, they care about how much you care,” Lemmons said. “You develop that culture first. That’s what you get. You get one team and one family.”
One week later, four Lakelands wrestlers added to the wrestling glory, as Abbeville’s Adison Nickles, Ninety Six’s Martavis Mason and Greenwood’s Cason Howle and Dax Seaborn all won their respective weight classes in the individual state championship meet.
Right before the start of summer vacation, the Cambridge Academy boys golf team blew out the field in the 1A SCISA state championship, winning its second straight state championship by 31 strokes.
“We went into the season with pretty high expectations,” Cambridge coach Eric Massey said in late April. “We had an undefeated season. These kids work really hard and they live this game. They play every day and that’s what it takes. I’ve been blessed to have eight players that love this game.”
Finally, Abbeville football rebounded after a third-round playoff exit in 2021 and two early losses in the season. The Panthers were 2-2 through four games but ran the rest of the table all the way to Columbia, where the Panthers took down Oceanside Collegiate.
“This is what we’ve been working for the whole time,” Abbeville linebacker Ty Cade said. “Everybody doubted us. We made it to the end like we always do. We’ve been preparing for this. We’ve been sticking together as a team and hyping it up all week. We had to get some kind of revenge or something.”
The championship win was Abbeville’s eighth under head coach Jamie Nickles, who won his 200th game earlier this season.
“This profession has been so good to me and I’ve been so blessed to have such a wonderful group of coaches, a wonderful community to coach in and then these kids,” Nickles said. “They bought into what we do and stayed with it and got better and better, and better.”
Along with winning state championships, Cambridge Academy volleyball reached the pinnacle for the first time in school history and will return almost its entire team heading into 2023.
Abbeville baseball, Ninety Six softball, Greenwood softball and Dixie softball all reached the Upper State Tournament and were just a couple of games shy of playing for a state championship.
