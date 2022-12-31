Winning championships is something the Lakelands does yearly, and 2022 was no different.

The championship pace started in February in Columbia. After finally breaking through the Upper State Championship wrestling meet in thrilling fashion, Ninety Six came from behind to take down Timberland in the 2A South Carolina High School League State Championship 40-24.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags