Just a mere 50 feet from the water, Roland Snelling, Mark Moore, and Jeff and John Rodgers share a laugh.
They’re telling stories, sharing a few jokes and, like all long-time friends do, reminiscing about their younger days. When members of the quartet were in their late teens and early 20s, they formed a friendship that has lasted for decades. What differentiates their bond from others is it was established behind a boat on Lake Greenwood, with no water skis.
“Our lives are all interconnected and the nucleus of it is the water,” Moore said. “That’s just who we are — the lake made us.”
The “Irwin Circle Barefoot Skiers,” as they were called in a July 1983 Index-Journal article, featured Moore, the Rodgers brothers, Snelling and Kellar Lawrence. The group cruised up and down the lake, trying a bevy of stunts starting with slalom (one ski) before taking the plunge to barefoot.
Moore said they would challenge each other to do different tricks or attempt to outjump each other. It was a natural progression for a group that didn’t have much to do but loved being on the water.
“It was competition. We’re dudes,” Snelling said. “Everyone was competitive. At the time we were slaloming, barefooting (also), but we slalomed, we jumped, we tricked, it was cool. We would crash and burn with a couple of bruises along the way, but the lifetime friendships that we built, it’s incredible.”
The friendship grew both in the lake and out of it. Jeff Rodgers said they would compete in water skiing tournaments across the state as a group. When most of them hung the water skis up for good, the group kept in touch over the years.
They were in each other’s weddings and met each other’s children and grandchildren. But what might be the group’s greatest highlight once again came on the water, when Jeff Rodgers was selected to compete in the Master Water Ski and Wakeboard tournament.
“We started to go to the Masters in the ‘70s, but we never dreamed that somebody that we knew could ski in that,” Jeff said. “The next thing we knew, Jeff came along and he was skiing in the Masters. That was one of the greatest dreams come true.”
Jeff became a two-time world record-holder and a 2003 world champion in waterskiing. In 2015, he was inducted into the USA Water Ski Hall of Fame — an illustrious career that began with a couple of friends on Lake Greenwood.
“I was fortunate,” Jeff said. “I just tagged along and they were (OK) with me tagging along. They were all really great skiers, but I guess I was just at the right place at the right time. … I was fortunate to tag along with this crowd.”