Kevin Pederson hates clutter, especially in his office.
From articles highlighting team accomplishments, to his daughter’s letters that he has kept over the years, they are all in a specific place. Sure, he may reorganize where things go or reorient the room entirely, but despite the shakeup, everything is still easily accessible in his organized chaos.
Since moving into the women’s basketball office suite on the second floor of the HTC Center, it’s anything but organized. Post-Its litter the walls planning where new whiteboards will go and what walls need that Coastal Carolina teal. Size 16 basketball shoes are stacked up near new Chanticleer signs that will be hung up, all while Pederson lays the groundwork for his first season at the Division I level.
“It’s funny, my wife (Adair) would probably laugh at me,” Pederson said. “If I’m OCD, she’s more OCD than me and probably wishes that I was like this more at home. … When it comes to work, I’ve always had that narrow focus of ‘this is where we want to get to’ and I’m not the most patient person.”
Although it isn’t the most helpful characteristic when configuring a new office, it has helped when it matters the most — on the court.
During his 21-year career, Pederson has amassed more than 440 wins, nearly winning 70% of his games. He’s made the NCAA Division II Tournament 15 times and has led teams to the Elite 8 stage or later in nine of those appearances.
Included in the litany of accomplishments are that he has coached 44 all-conference players and eight conference players of the year. He also recruited and coached the NCAA Division II All-Time Leading Scorer in Lashonda Chiles, and has produced at least one Division II All-American in 10 different seasons.
But above all of that, what might be the most important statistic to Pederson is eight of his teams have finished in the NCAA DII Top 25 national rankings.
The desire to win along with his “sincere charisma” and preparation is what former Lander Athletic Director Jeff May remembered vividly when he hired Pederson in 2005.
“It took me 10 minutes,” May said on how long it took him to know Pederson was the next Lander head coach. “... He’s a good man, he’s a kind man, a helpful man and he’s driven. He gets up every day with the idea that he’s going to be better today than he was yesterday, in his personal life and in his professional life. People use this (phrase) the ‘it’ factor, he has that.”
According to his Adair, Pederson’s intensity was prominent when they first met in Clemson. When he got his first coaching job at Anderson, Pederson was the men’s basketball assistant coach and the men’s jayvee coach on an $18,000 salary.
With both of them living in Clemson and Adair teaching at Pickens High School, the Pedersons would commute 30 minutes to their respective jobs for a year before Adair found a job in Anderson.
That next season, Pederson was tasked with coaching the women’s basketball team, which meant three sessions of practice and preparing for different opponents to play.
“No one truly gets it unless you walk in those shoes,” Adair Pederson said. “It can be a very isolating feeling for a coaching family, even for the kids too, because it’s such a different life. It’s great and very rewarding, but it isn’t a 9-to-5 Monday through Friday job.”
For many, the long hours, the travel and the time spent away from loved ones would drive them away from the business. But for Pederson, it’s something he has embraced even to this day.
From skipping meals to working 12-to-14 hours a day, Pederson understands the personal sacrifices that are required to be a successful coach.
“I didn’t eat lunch (at all) last week,” Pederson said. “My wife is getting worried about me, and then I’m getting out of here late and I’m thinking ‘Yeah, I’ll go get dinner,’ but it’s nothing but fast food. On one of my first nights, I had an $18 bill from Taco Bell and I was eating this feast from Taco Bell at 11 p.m.
“… Right now we have a lot to prove and I think it makes it hard to relax. We’ve got to come in and we have to earn something and so right now there’s not a lot of personal stuff.”
His mantra of doing whatever it takes is an aspect Jessica Harris noticed in her first collegiate practice at Lander.
Harris said the players arrived at Finis Horne Arena at midnight and noticed there were no basketballs, just a ladder underneath one of the nets.
Pederson explained the team would not be working on defensive rotations or offensive sets but would be practicing cutting down the nets, ripping a page from the book of North Carolina State’s Jim Valvano.
“We were so confused,” Harris said. “We cut the nets down and everything and he said ‘Remember this feeling.’ Looking back I really enjoyed it, but at the time, I thought he was crazy. … He’s very passionate about anything that he does, it doesn’t matter what it is. He’s always going to give 100%.”
Harris and her teammates remembered that feeling of cutting down the nets in her senior season as they won the 2019 Peach Belt Conference Tournament.
Pederson still has that net, along with a bevy of his other Lander accomplishments in his cluttered Conway office. It’s placed on a shelf right next to his desk in a spot where he will conveniently look at it, before sitting down.
“It gives me goosebumps every time I look at it,” Pederson said. “It never got old walking into the gym and seeing the banners. That’s where all of the hard work and the stuff we are doing right now is worth it.
“Someday when I go back to Lander, someday when those athletes go back to Lander, we did something tangible, something that they were a part of and something that will stay with them. We had great memories and made lifelong friends, but we also did something for the school. That’s a good feeling.”