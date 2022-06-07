Greenwood offensive coordinator Adams Dean said it felt like the Eagles’ game against South Pointe in the Upper State semifinals was “yesterday.”
Before he knew it, he had his playbook in hand patrolling the sidelines at Emerald High School, coaching the next wave of offensive talent at the first 7-on-7 in 2022. It wasn’t the typical Greenwood performance on Tuesday. Minus the pads and the bare yellow helmets with no decals, the Eagles threw the ball during all five 20-minute games they played in.
Dean assured that the offense is not going through a complete overhaul, but it’s a way to get the team prepared for the 2022 season.
“I thought we competed,” Dean said. “We’re not going to throw the ball a million times per game, so we’re really just trying to hone in on things that could help us at the end of games and going into halftime situations. This helps the defense get a whole lot better against the pass because obviously in practice we can’t simulate a bunch of passing. It’s really good for the defense and for us to work on the two-minute drill.”
Greenwood graduated 18 seniors from the team that advanced to the third round of the SCHSL playoffs last season. Most notably from that group was quarterback Daylan Rappley who tallied more than 1,300 yards of total offense last season.
On Tuesday morning, fans and coaches got a look at Kaleb Burton under center who worked with the first-team offense in all five games.
“He’s going to be good,” Dean said. “He’s smart, he works hard and he wants to be good. Just like last year, there will be a competition at that spot. (Burton) has a leg up because he’s done a whole lot more than some of the young guys, but he’ll compete his butt off and continue to get better. He did that all spring and he’ll continue to get better this summer.”
On defense, Greenwood showed off its athleticism in the secondary. The Eagles will have three returners back with Burton, Jayden Lagroone and Donovan Boyles.
Boyles played a mixture of corner and safety in the 7-on-7 games. Last season, he got his first taste as a corner, becoming a key starter in his first season playing varsity. This year, the senior will be looked upon to be a leader in the Eagles’ secondary.
“It’s great to be back out here with my brothers,” Boyles said. “... Last year, I was thrown into the fire and I just said ‘Hey, I gotta go play.’ Last year made me go harder for this year and we have a set goal to win state.”
