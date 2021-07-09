Braylon Barbour said it best when describing the team’s now seven-game winning streak: “the chop is hot.”
Greenwood Post 20’s two weeks of winning baseball has highlighted the team’s ability to score runs in bunches as the Braves tallied 74 runs scored over that span. That trend continued on Thursday night as Post 20 run-ruled Greenville 14-4 to clinch the division title.
“That score is definitely deceiving. The game was a lot closer then the final score,” Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said. “We were in a dogfight and it was good for us. I think the last three games have been runaways, and we have played well with the lead. They made it tight, and it was nice to see us respond.”
Greenwood opened up a five-run lead through three innings, but Greenville rallied in the top of the fourth, scoring three runs on Post 20 starter Garrett Hodges. Until that inning, Hodges was dealing, as he carried a no-hitter into the fourth, but a few walks and the ball finding its way past Greenwood gloves allowed Greenville to load the bases.
Hodges and the defense finagled their way out of the jam and limited the damage thanks to back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
“I really thought (Garrett) had thrown well up to that point,” Hamilton said. “Again, that inning was deceiving, just like the final score. It could have easily been a one- or no-run inning if the ball had bounced the right way. It was good for him to struggle there for a little bit.”
With the emphasis on getting those runs back, Post 20 relied on Graham Peeler, who went 5-for-5 with five RBIs.
Every Peeler hit went for extra bases; but, instead of pulling the ball to right, the lefty used all areas of the field, as three of his four doubles were hit to left field.
“He’s very capable at pulling the ball, but he’s gonna take what pitchers give him,” Hamilton said. “He did hit a couple balls really hard. His approach to the plate is very patient. He knows what he’s looking for up there. He doesn’t panic and doesn’t press so he’s very very mature in the way he takes each and every at bat and he takes a lot of pride in it.”
By clinching the division, Greenwood will host the first round of the playoffs, which begin Monday.
“(This game) was good for us. We needed a little adversity,” Hamilton said. “The good thing is that we didn’t hit the panic button and it was good to see our guys respond.”