Injury hasn't kept Tembre Moates out of the lineup this basketball season.
The Greenwood High School graduate has rebounded from a foot injury to have a career year for Western Carolina University.
The junior received a medical redshirt for last season after tearing a ligament in her foot in November 2018. She underwent surgery in January 2019 and said her foot was in a cast about two months and in a boot for one and a half. She said she was unable to practice for five months.
"I knew what I had in me," said Moates, who appeared in eight games before being sidelined. "Getting healthy, staying healthy and just delivering on the court."
Through 28 games this season, including 21 starts, the 6-foot Moates averaged 8.3 points, third on the team. Her 4.1 rebounds per game ranked third on the squad, and she led the Catamounts in blocked shots.
With one regular-season game remaining, she held career highs in starts, minutes played, scoring average, blocked shots and field goal percentage.
"It's been a season to remember," she said. "It's just a beginning."
She has maintained her level of play despite wearing a face mask to protect a broken nose suffered in December.
"Tembre simply has been a game changer," Western Carolina head coach Kiley Hill said. "It's been an awesome sight to see."
"She's very confident in how she's been playing," he said. "She's been an absolute warrior."
Moates has had at least 10 points in 11 games, including in a season-best three consecutive during January. She had a career-high 19 points against Charleston. Entering Friday, her 57% field-goal percentage ranked second in the Southern Conference.
Opponents have trouble guarding her because of her natural ability.
"She can attack people down low with her post moves. She's such a powerful kid," the coach said. "She's got a wonderful soft touch around the rim."
At Greenwood High, Moates scored more than 1,000 career points and led the Eagles to two region titles.
She has been a fixture in the Western Carolina starting lineup since she was a freshman. Moates played in 28 games her freshman year and 24 games her junior year before suffering the injury.
Baseball
USC Lancaster freshman pitcher Matthew Murphy had a 1-0 record and one save in five relief appearances. The right-hander out of Ninety Six High School had a 8.10 earned run average.
