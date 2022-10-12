After another two-week slate of high school football in the Lakelands, The Greenwood Touchdown Club honored the offensive and defensive players of the week for Week 5 and Week 6 on Monday.
Emerald senior running back Jaylen Foster took home the Offensive Player of the Week for Week 5.
Emerald hosted Crescent in Week 5, and Foster went off in the Vikings 17-10 win, finishing with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Since that win, Foster has been a menace for opposing defenses, running for 365 yards and six touchdowns on 59 carries.
Saluda’s “heart and soul” Kenmane Brunson was the Week 5 Defensive Player of the Week. In the Tigers win against Gilbert, Brunson finished with 19 tackles and a fumble recovery.
So far this season, Brunson has 69 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, a fumble recovery and an interception.
A’Chean Durant dominated for McCormick in Week 6, earning himself the Week 6 Offensive Player of the Week.
In the Chiefs region win against Ware Shoals, Durant finished with 136 yards on nine carries, crossing the goal line three times.
Greenwood’s Josiah Jeffery brought home the Week 6 Defensive Player of the Week in his role in the Eagles win against Berea.
Against the Bulldogs, Jeffery finished with eight tackles, seven of which were solos, and a pair of tackles for a loss. He finished with a 90% grade from the Eagles coaches and a receiving touchdown in the win.
Along with handing out the Player of the Week awards, the Touchdown Club also heard from former Clemson quarterback Woodrow “Woody” Dantzler.
Dantzler was a three-year starter at Clemson, where he threw for 5,639 yards and ran for another 2,623 yards.
Since leaving the NFL, Dantzler has started a mentoring program called DR², which stands for discipline, respect and responsibility.
“I look at our school system and see our kids and the way that they’re going. One thing that God will do is he’ll put something in front of your face and it bothers you, more times than not, he’s telling you to do something about it,” Dantzler said. “I would see it, and decided to do something about it.”
Dantzler started DR² in 2021, talking to middle schoolers. This year, Dantzler expanded into the ninth grade.
While he was speaking to the Touchdown Club, Dantzler focused his message to the players in the room, starting with the fact that each player had a presence about them when they were being honored.
“Do not lose that, because you are going to encounter people that are going to see it, and they’re going to do their darndest to bring it down for whatever reason,” Dantzler said. “Understand why you have that presence and don’t let anyone take it from you.”
He also spoke about continuing to fight through adversity. He brought up his playing career as an example.
While he was a star quarterback at Clemson, Dantzler never broke through in the NFL, spending most of his time on the practice squad as a running back.
While he was with Dallas, Dantzler was on kickoff duty. The 49ers kicked the ball to the left and Dantzler saw the kickoff coverage all sprint towards the left. Instead of following his blocks for a modest return, he planted his foot at the 27 yard line and shot right, right into a blocker.
He bounced off his own teammate, spun through a group of four 49ers, stiff armed a defender, hopped along the sideline and finally go loose, running ahead for a go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown.
“Sometimes you’ll make a wrong decision and life is going to hit you. You have a choice,” Dantzler said. “I got hit, and do I just fall down or do you keep going. I got hit a couple of times, got spun around. One bad decision can lead you a good bit of consequences. If you give up, those consequences will take you out. I kept pushing, I had to get a couple more yards. A couple more yards, a couple more yards and the next thing you know, those couple more yards turn into (an 86-yard return).
“You’re going to make mistakes. You’re going to make bad decisions, but don’t let those bad decisions define who you are. Let them grow them into who you want to be. You’re only a failure when you decide to quit.”