Gabbi Talley was feeling a lot during the girls pole vault Thursday night.
She was tired.
She was anxious.
But by the end of the night, she was a school record holder.
Talley was among many Greenwood track and field athletes that succeeded at the Greenwood Home Meet at J.W. Babb Stadium. The Eagles finished first in the girls division and second in the boys behind Laurens. Palmetto Christian took home third in both divisions.
“It was awesome having everybody compete at home,” Greenwood coach Zach Norman said. “Competing in front of the hometown fans and the family, so it was awesome to see all of our athletes compete very well tonight.”
Talley, who just started pole vaulting a few weeks ago, tied the school record last week at 8-foot-6, but on Thursday, she wanted to break it. After a few tries at varying heights, Talley was exhausted, but that didn’t stop her from putting herself in the record books.
She got over the 8-foot-7 bar, and a few moments later, she pushed herself and broke her own record at 8-foot-8.
Why did she go the extra mile?
“One inch just didn’t seem like enough, so you gotta go the extra step. … I hope to keep breaking the record,” Talley said.
The Eagles also had a slew of other athletes break their own personal records, including Jenna Kamaledin. The seventh-grader finished first in the girls 1,600-meter run, running a time of 6:09.76, around 20 seconds faster than her previous personal record.
Kamaledin also finished first in the girls 800-meter run, coming in at 2:53.06.
Lexi Layland set a personal record as well, leaping over a 5-foot bar in the girls high jump. She also took home first in the girls 100- and 400-meter hurdles and contributed to the Eagles’ girls 4x400 meter relay team that finished first.
Along with those two and other Eagles, Norman was also impressed with Jaylen Robinson, finishing first in the boys 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Robinson was also a part of Greenwood’s first-place 4x100 meter relay team.
“It’s the training, the training that these student-athletes put in when fans aren’t here showed tonight,” Norman said.
“That’s what we ask of our guys everyday when they come to training is you get better when nobody’s watching, then when they do, you get to come out here and perform and know how we know you do and it’s phenomenal to see it.”
Along with Greenwood, Palmetto Christian also had a number of athletes impress at the Greenwood Home Meet. Kareena Raj finished first in the girls triple jump and was fifth in the girls long jump.
Samantha Crowell was also among the Lions’ highest finishers, taking home sixth in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 3:27.67 in her first time in the event.
“I heard and spoke to some of the team and a lot of them did their best, they hit their PRs today, so that’s good,” Palmetto Christian coach Jordan Ford said. "Some of the athletes that I did talk to, they did pretty good."
To see Thursday’s full results, go to sc.milesplit.com and search “Greenwood Meet #1 2023.”