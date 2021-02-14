Shortly after landing on The Citadel’s men’s basketball coaching staff, Adam Weir circled a game on the calendar and called his twin brother.
Weir’s brother, Andrew Weir, is in his first season as VMI’s assistant director of operations.
With Adam joining The Citadel as a graduate assistant, that sets up a matchup between the Ninety Six natives Saturday when The Citadel hosts longtime Southern Conference rival VMI.
“It’ll be like a dream come true,” Adam said. “After playing basketball with Andrew for 15-plus years, now we’re coaching against each other at the Division I level on rival staffs. It’s a big rivalry between the two military schools. It’s going to be weird looking across the table and seeing him on the other side with our family in town. God works in mysterious ways.”
The brothers starred at Ninety Six and also played together at Erskine before entering the coaching world this season. Adam began the year as an assistant coach for Anderson’s men’s basketball team before leaving for The Citadel last month.
The Citadel upset Wofford in a 77-69 win on Jan. 27, Adam’s first game with the team. The Bulldogs are 3-3 since he joined the staff.
Adam’s main tasks include scouting, analytics and preparing game film for the coaching staff.
“Leaving Anderson mid-year was tough, but the transition has been really good,” Adam said. “It’s a lot of fun and I’m learning a lot. I’m doing a lot of the same stuff Andrew’s doing with operations and analytics, but being a graduate assistant allows you to be on the floor and get the coaches whatever they need. We’ve got a bunch of good guys here in the program.”
Adam is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration at the school. He said he’s grateful for the opportunity to continue gaining coaching experience at The Citadel and is looking forward to facing his brother Andrew and VMI, which will be the highlight of the season for him.
“I had no clue we’d both be at rival military schools and be coaching against each other this year,” Adam said. “It’s crazy. They’re going to be trying to beat us, and we’ll be trying to beat them. It’ll be nice to talk to him before and after the game. It’ll be a really cool family moment for us.”