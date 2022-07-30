Haley Lindley is used to traveling around the country for various bowling tournaments, but this past weekend was different when she went to the Junior Gold Championships, which took place in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
For Lindley, this wasn’t her first time participating in the national tournament, which is one of the most prodigious bowling tournaments in the United States. She’s played in it every year since 2017, minus 2020 when the tournament didn’t take place, but this year was different for the Emerald senior, as the top four finishers from the 18U advancers division received automatic bids for the Junior National Team.
Lindley finished second in the Advancers round of the 26-game tournament, finishing with an overall score of 5,313, a 204.35 per game average. Her second-place finish secured her spot on the USA Junior National Team, something she called a “dream come true.”
“I had known about it going into the week because the top four qualifiers got an automatic bid. I tried not to think ahead too much,” Lindley said. “After the first day, I was in sixth, then I was in fourth, so I just gradually kept going up. The last day I was thinking about it a lot, but I actually bowled best on the last day.
“It was just a surreal feeling. It really hasn’t sunk in yet. I don’t think it will for a while. Just to be able to say I made Junior Team USA with five other girls in my division is kind of crazy.”
Overall she placed in the top 5.
Joining her from Expo 300 was Ryan Campbell, who participated in the U12 division in Michigan. Campbell finished second overall in his division.
“It’s just amazing. It was a big experience for me,” Campbell said. “It was only my second time doing it. It’s a really fun tournament to do.”
Campbell and Lindley got into tournament bowling through their families.
Campbell’s father and older siblings play competitively, allowing the 11-year-old to take on the tough competition just within his family. He started bowling in tournaments at 5 years old and picked up the sport at 18 months, playing without bumpers.
He said his favorite bowling alley he’s played in was in Las Vegas after his brother took part in a USA Team Trials event.
Lindley’s grandparents and older sister used to bowl competitively, while her parents still do. Initially, she hated the sport, but once she started to play in tournaments and improve her skill set, she fell in love with the game.
“I used to bowl at all the local tournaments, but I won one of them and earned a spot to Junior Gold in 2017,” Lindley said. “I said ‘You know what, I could be kind of decent at this.’ That’s when I took it seriously and started practicing and competing.”
Lindley will travel to participate in the Teen Masters’ North American Champions tournament
“It’s a more demanding tournament because you can only use one type of bowling ball, and it’s two different (oil) patterns,” Lindley said. “It’s a very mentally straining tournament. I finished 10th in it last year, so it made me realize that I am capable of performing like I did at Junior Gold this year.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.