All employees at Clemson University who make at least $50,000 a year will be required to take at least one day off this year without pay as the school deals with lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic, university officials said Monday.
The more an employee makes, the more furlough days they will have to take. The unpaid days off move closer to five for employees making at least $100,000 a year.
And the university's highest paid employees with salaries of at least $400,000 — including Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney and university President Jim Clements — have agreed to take a 10% pay cut.
NFL has false-positive issues
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — In two-plus weeks, the NFL kicks off its season. That doesn't leave the league much time to resolve significant issues about its COVID-19 testing procedures.
BioReference Laboratories, which is conducting tests for the league, said Monday an isolated contamination caused 77 “most likely false positive results,” at its lab in New Jersey. Eleven clubs were affected, and the tests were re-examined and found to be false positives.
Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings had 12 team members, the New York Jets 10, the Chicago Bears nine and the Detroit Lions one. In all, 44 players and 33 club personnel drew false positives.
Sixers fire Brown after sweep
PHILADELPHIA — Patient and positive, Brett Brown was the perfect coach for the Philadelphia 76ers when they set up a long-term home in the NBA basement. They'll be looking for someone else now that they want to be on top.
The 76ers fired coach Brown on Monday, a day after his seventh season ended in a first-round postseason sweep.
The 76ers were 43-30 this season and had woefully underachieved in a year when they were expected to be serious contenders in the Eastern Conference.
Shaq signs extension with Turner Sports
Shaquille O'Neal won't be leaving “Inside the NBA" anytime soon. In fact, viewers are going to be seeing more of him across Turner's many platforms.
Turner Sports and WarnerMedia announced Monday that they have reached a multi-year extension with O'Neal, who joined Turner in 2011 after a 19-year Hall of Fame NBA career
During a telephone interview with The Associated Press, O'Neal said discussions were happening before the coronavirus pandemic halted everything in March.
CFP to release first rankings Nov. 17
The College Football Playoff unveiled a revised schedule Monday for its weekly rankings, with the first set pushed back two weeks to Nov. 17 and the final list now on tap for Dec. 20.
The pandemic has caused the 10 major college football conferences to rearrange their schedules, with some delaying the start 1-3 weeks. Leagues are also preparing to push back their championship games to as late as Dec. 19. Four conferences — including the Big Ten and Pac-12 — have postponed the fall season altogether.
CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said originally planned playoff dates and sites remain in place.