Three times a week, Barbara Eisele’s day begins at 3:30 a.m.
She gets up, gets ready and makes a shake before driving over to the Greenwood Y.
When she arrives, Eisele finds a pool lane and swims for two hours. It’s a lot of hard work, but so far it’s paid off.
Eisele holds 39 state swimming records, is a multi-time national medalist and is a multi-time All-American swimmer.
Not bad for a 92-year-old.
“It’s just cool to finish when you’re 92 and since I’m always the oldest person in the pool. I get lots of applause, and it just may be that they’re glad that I’m finished,” Eisele said with a laugh.
Eisele continued her dominance in the pool a couple of weeks ago at the South Carolina SCY State Championships in North Myrtle Beach. The Greenwood swimmer finished first in eight events and set her newest state record in the 1,650 freestyle with a time of 51:27.99.
It’s an impressive feat for sure, and Eisele did it against her greatest competition — herself.
She stands alone in the women’s 90-94 age class in South Carolina, holding every record but one. With no other swimmers in her age group, Eisele writes down times she wants to beat before getting in the pool.
At her last meet, she reached her goal in every event except one, still having the drive to swim and outdo herself every time she hits the water.
“It’s hard, but it’s what I do, mainly for my health,” Eisele said. “I knew I had inherited long life, so as long as I’m going to be around a while, I want to be healthy, so I started competing at 68.
“My husband was still alive and after he died, it was something that gave me a reason to get up and keep going and the focus for my life and it’s still that way.”
Since joining the U.S. Masters Swimming at 68, Eisele still holds state records from the women’s 80-84 and 85-89 age classes that date back to 2011. Recently, she found out she’s still making noise at the national level, too.
Eisele got word Monday that she was named an All-American in the 200 breaststroke and 100 and 200 individual medley and 50 fly.
“I was thrilled,” Eisele said.
As for what’s next, Eisele will continue her 24-year swim career in a short course meters meet in North Charleston in November. There are also other meets this summer she may compete in as well.
What’s the secret to her success? A little advice from a swimming coach from when she was younger — just breathe.
“I used to stand for hours by the side of the pool just breathing, learning how to breathe,” Eisele said. “You just barely lift your head, so when I taught myself to breathe on both sides, it made such a difference because you get that balance.
“If you breathe properly, you can swim forever.”