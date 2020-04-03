A long line of cars stretched into the road at the old Brewer Recreation Center when Quinton Allen arrived to volunteer.
Allen got the call to help two days ago and spent the afternoon handing out more than 500 free Chick-fil-A meals to a steady stream of cars that rolled through the makeshift drive-thru.
“It (the line) was literally all the way into the road,” Allen said. “There’s so much still left and they’re still pulling up with more (meals).”
New Orleans Saints cornerback D.J. Swearinger, a 2007 Greenwood High graduate, bought the Chick-fil-A meals and put on the event through his charity foundation.
Swearinger spread word of the free meals on social media, challenging other professional athletes to do the same in their communities as the COVID-19 pandemic has closed schools and businesses and prompted layoffs and uncertain financial situations for people across the country.
“I will be partnering with Chick-fil-A, which I already have, and we will be giving back to the less fortunate kids in a time of need,” Swearinger said in a video posted to Instagram and Twitter. “But I would like challenge all my NFL buddies and all my NBA buddies to give back in this time of need. We are the leaders.”
Allen is the co-founder of the New Era Hurricanes youth football team. Swearinger has donated cleats and Thanksgiving meals to New Era in the past, in addition to many other charity initiatives back home, such as his annual free summer football camp.
To Allen, this is just another instance of Swearinger’s commitment to giving back.
“I tell everybody it’s something he enjoys doing without even second-guessing,” Allen said. “I just love to be a part of actually helping him be a part of the community.”
Many businesses have closed in Greenwood, which has resulted in sudden loss of income.
Schools remain closed until at least May while the state grapples with the pandemic.
Allen said the opportunity to give back in a time of crisis is important to him. He said he gives much of his time to coaching young athletes, and Swearinger gives his time, money and wisdom whenever he can.
“I pray that we have more people like DJ that are giving back, not just food but clothes, shoes, whatever resources they may need,” Allen said.
“I don’t want to say it’s a sad time because I try to stay positive. But for us as a community I think it’s time for us to just sit down, get our thoughts, get our minds physically, mentally and spiritually together.”