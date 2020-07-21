The New Orleans Saints were D.J. Swearinger’s third team last season, and he was only there three weeks.
But that was enough for the Greenwood native to get a sense of what makes the Saints a perennial playoff contender.
The veteran safety, who signed a new one-year deal with the Saints in March, said he realized quickly last year that New Orleans was the place he wanted to be.
“This is the best opportunity I’ve had in my eight years of playing,” Swearinger said. “When you talk about the head coach and the organization and the players around, we’ve got great leaders in that locker room. This will be one of my best seasons yet. I have total confidence in this team, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Swearinger joined the Saints during Week 16 of the 2019 season after being released by the Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders.
The Saints suffered a playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings in last season’s wild-card round, but are expected to remain one of the NFC’s top teams this season.
Though Swearinger’s offseason has been much different with COVID-19 restrictions, he said it’s been one of his best yet.
It’s still unclear how the coronavirus pandemic might affect the upcoming season. Several star NFL players took to Twitter on Sunday in a coordinated effort to urge the NFL to listen to its experts’ guidelines on safely opening training camps amid the pandemic.
All NFL players are expected to report to training camp on July 28. Swearinger said he’s looking forward to training camp, but doesn’t expect the upcoming season to feel normal.
“I’m excited to get back to work,” Swearinger said. “It’s a weird deal going back to work with everything going on, but I guess they’ll figure it out. I’m going to come in ready to play regardless.”
Swearinger has been a productive player in the past, and he might not be counted on for a starting role in New Orleans, but he’s hopeful he can bounce back and play a key role in New Orleans’ secondary this season.
“I’m ready to get back to it, man,” Swearinger said. “It feels like we’ve been out of football forever, so I’m ready to get back to it and do what we need to do to get to the Super Bowl.”
Swearinger began his career as a second-round draft pick with the Houston Texans in 2013. He has 14 interceptions, 42 pass defenses, nine forced fumbles and 411 tackles in seven seasons with the Texans, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Saints and Washington.
Washington has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. The team announced it will change its nickname and logo after 87 years under the name Redskins. Native American groups have long advocated for its removal.
The Washington Post released a report last week in which 15 female ex-employees of the organization alleged widespread sexual harassment against influential members of the team’s front office. Owner Dan Snyder was not directly implicated in the report, but the women alleged Snyder knew about the harassment.
During his time in Washington, Swearinger clashed with the team’s coaches before ultimately being released late in the 2018 season.
On Friday, Swearinger shared a post on Instagram of a confrontational text message exchange between himself and a person Swearinger said was then-Washington head coach Jay Gruden. The post has since been deleted.
“It is what it is,” Swearinger said of his time in Washington. “I’m with the New Orleans Saints now, and we’re ready to win a Super Bowl. That’s just what that is.”