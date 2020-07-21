D.J. Swearinger’s golf swing looked much improved this time around.
The New Orleans Saints safety and 2009 Greenwood High graduate returned to his hometown this weekend to host the Grind Flu Golf Tournament for the second time this summer. The charity event took place Sunday at Greenwood Country Club.
Swearinger might not have much experience on the golf course, but his first swing of the day traveled more than 300 yards down the fairway, and he also sank some putts from long distance.
“I tried to get my Tiger Woods on today,” Swearinger said, with a laugh. “I didn’t keep score, but I almost had two pars. I did have two bogeys, but that was far better than last time. This is for a good cause, so I’m going to keep getting better.”
The event’s proceeds are donated to Swearinger’s charity foundation, which works to support underserved youths in Greenwood. Swearinger’s first golf event took place last month at Greenwood Country Club.
About 15 golfers participated in Sunday’s event, which raised more than $1,500.
“It was a great turnout,” Swearinger said. “Hopefully, we can keep building. We want to keep doing it next year, and we’re going to keep making it bigger.”
On Saturday, Swearinger hosted a football camp that featured 30 high school players. Swearinger said he always looks forward to working out with players in Greenwood.
“It feels great to come back, and I feel like it’s my duty to come back to my city and motivate these kids to do something positive,” Swearinger said. “It’s a lot going on in Greenwood, so I want to be that positive role model for them and come back to give them something positive.”
During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in April, Swearinger’s foundation donated more than 500 free Chick-fil-A meals at the old Brewer Recreation Center.
Swearinger has also donated cleats and Thanksgiving meals to the New Era Hurricanes youth football team in the past, in addition to many other charity initiatives back home, such as his annual free summer football camp.
Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith said Swearinger’s latest golf event is another instance of his commitment to giving back.
“D.J. could not be more gracious when he comes back to town and gives his time to the kids,” said Smith, who played in both golf events. “For him, it’s not just about raising the money. He builds relationships with the kids. He really cares about this community, and he wants to help as much as he can.”
Swearinger joined the Saints during Week 16 of the 2019 season after being released by the Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders.
The seven-year NFL veteran re-signed with the Saints on a one-year deal in March.