Just like he did 14 years ago, D.J. Swearinger was stalking the middle of the field at Greenwood High School.
But his outfit was a bit different. Rather than donning his black and gold jersey with the No. 36 plastered on the front, the safety wore a black “Grind Flu” shirt and a whistle around his neck.
Over the weekend, the nine-year NFL safety held his annual “Grind Flu” football camp, hosting more than 50 Lakelands football players at Greenwood High School.
“It’s an extremely special moment for me to come back to the same city and give them the dreams (that I had),” Swerainger said. “We’re just instilling the mindset that hard work pays off and that football is fun and they should enjoy it. I love doing this and this is the ninth one. I’m going to keep it rolling.”
The free football camp was back after taking a brief hiatus because of COVID-19. Swearinger said he held a small camp at Brewer Elementary School last year.
With the ability to have a full camp again, so did the return of the end-of-camp cleats giveaway.
The campers were split into five age groups and the winners of the 40-yard dash were given a pair of autographed Under Armour cleats.
“Whatever questions they have, whatever autographs they want, I’m giving it to them,” Swearinger said. “That’s what a big brother and a role model is supposed to do. I’m here for them and I’m gonna do whatever I can to see them succeed.”
The camp also concluded a month-long donation campaign for The Swearinger Center. In 2021, the Greenwood-native bought the old R.L. Stevens Center which closed in 2009.
In June, the 2 Spoonz Foundation released new concepts of what the building will look like when it opens.
“It’s a slow and steady grind,” Swearinger said about the project. “The key word is patience. We have to make sure we cross our T’s and dot our I’s. We need to make sure that when it’s up and running that we can keep it up and running. Everybody is on the right path and everyone is on the same page. Every week we get a new notification and are making steps in the right direction.”
