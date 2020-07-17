Greenwood native and New Orleans Saints safety DJ Swearinger shared a post on Instagram of a confrontational text message exchange between himself and a person Swearinger says is Washington coach Jay Gruden.
The conversation, dated in the screenshot Dec. 9, 2018, the night of a 40-16 loss the Redskins suffered in the afternoon to the New York Giants, starts with Gruden messaging Swearinger, “Wanna play? Let’s (expletive) play.”
Swearinger responded that he didn’t know who had texted him.
“Jay Gruden. I’m waiting,” was the reply, to which Swearinger responded, “(We) can face to face man to man tomorrow or tonight if you’d like.”
Gruden replied, “Where u wanna meet? We can meet tonight or tomorrow,” and Swearinger replied, “We’ll Let Cooler Heads prevail tomorrow at 10am”
In the caption to the Instagram post, Swearinger wrote this exchange took place after Gruden heard Swearinger give the radio interview that led to his abrupt release from the team Dec. 25, 2018.
Swearinger wrote: “So Let’s Set The Record Straight on Why & How Things Went South For Me In Washington. To All My Athletes, Imagine Getting A Text Like This From Your Head Coach @ 10 @ night about an interview where you thought you handled It Professionally after getting blew Out 40-16 by Giants. This Is When I Lost Respect For The Washington Staff & Head Coach. He Wanted Me To Act Out But I Handled It Professionally & The Next Day He Told Me That Somebody Told Him That I Said Something About him in the interview but when he watched the interview he realized that person was lying & he actually agreed with everything I said.”
After the Redskins’ 40-16 loss to the Giants Dec. 9, 2018, Swearinger criticized Washington defensive coordinator Greg Manusky’s playcalling during a radio interview with D.C. radio station 106.7 The Fan.
“I think we made it pretty clear we keep our business within these walls, and we’ve had talks before about that, and unfortunately, he chose to go to the media again and talk about some of his displeasure with some of the calls,” Gruden said in a conference call after the team released Swearinger.
Swearinger said in his Instagram caption that this text message exchange led him to “my last interview in which I said a few things that were true but not on the right stage or platform.”
The Arizona Cardinals picked up Swearinger off waivers for the rest of the season. In September 2019, he was released by the Cardinals and picked up by the Saints.
The Washington NFL team has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. The team announced it will change its name after 87 years under the name Redskins. Native American groups have long advocated for its removal.
The Washington Post released a report Thursday in which 15 female ex-employees of the organization alleged widespread sexual harassment against influential members of the team’s front office. Owner Dan Snyder was not directly implicated in the report, but the women alleged Snyder knew about the harassment.
Swearinger wrote in the Friday Instagram post: “I Was Gonna Give The Man A Pass but after what’s going on with that organization with women! They all need to be exposed. I have a daughter to raise!”