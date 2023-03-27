Beau Hite and Eli Swancey have a long history together on the diamond.
They’ve played with each other their whole lives, bouncing around to different club teams such as the Greenwood Emeralds and the Canes SC-864.
This year, however, their competition level jumped quite a bit.
“A lot of people get surprised when I tell them my school,” Hite said. “People are like, ‘what?’”
Hite, a seventh grader at Westview Middle School, and Swancey, an eighth grader at Brewer, play on the Emerald High School varsity baseball team. They’re small, but they have already made a big difference for the Vikings.
Through 11 games, Hite has a .400 batting average, including three doubles and a .556 on-base percentage. Swancey bats a .321 average and has eight RBIs.
The numbers speak for themselves, and, with the jump in opponent talent level, the two have already become accustomed to playing high school ball.
“It’s fun. I like it. I like playing against older guys,” Swancey said. “Way more competition than playing kids my age, from my perspective, but I like it a lot. It’s like a good challenge.”
Swancey and Hite also largely play two of the most critical positions in baseball: catcher and shortstop, respectively. Despite Swancey’s size, Emerald coach Mack Hite says the eighth grader plays big as a catcher and does a great job behind the plate.
As for Beau Hite, the coach says his shortstop has done a great job in the infield while also assisting on the mound from time to time.
One significant strength for both of them has been their hitting, just one of many attributes Mack Hite has been impressed with in their first season on varsity.
“They’ve just committed themselves to their craft and they work really hard at it,” Mack Hite said. “It’s a great thing to see at an early age, their commitment level to the game and we’re just trying to nurture that and help them grow.”
While Mack and Beau Hite share a coach-player relationship, their roots go even deeper than that.
Mack is Beau’s uncle.
Is it weird?
Not really.
“I like it a lot,” Beau Hite said. “He’s hard on me sometimes, but I like to spend time with him.”
And his head coach — and uncle — feels the same.
“That’s somebody that I’ve worked with for a long time and, of course, just love him to death,” Mack Hite said. “It’s a different dynamic, but it’s been a good one. It’s been a real pleasure to coach him, so it’s exciting for me and our family, of course.”
With their entire high school career ahead of them, the two middle schoolers have big goals. Swancey, like any middle schooler, wants to get bigger. He also wants to mature behind the plate, making sure no pitches slip by him and having more power with his bat.
Beau Hite also wants to improve his hitting and put in the work to play college baseball one day.
But for right now, it’s about helping lead the Vikings through the rest of their season, and they’ll do it the same way they’ve playing over the last few years — together.
“I love it. I’ve played with him (Beau) my whole life, so we have really good chemistry, I guess you could say, playing together,” Swancey said. “I’m really glad we got the opportunity to play together.”