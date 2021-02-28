Down 10-8 in the bottom of the ninth, the Lander baseball team came back to defeat No. 20 Columbus State off a walkoff two-run single from redshirt sophomore Justin Wager on Sunday.
Lander moves to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the PBC. Redshirt junior Davis Cunningham earned his first win of the season after dealing a pair of scoreless innings to conclude the game.
In Saturday’s twinbill, Lander bounced back from a tough Game 1 loss with an offensive explosion in the nightcap when the Bearcats pushed across 17 runs to gain a split of a Peach Belt Conference doubleheader. Lander won the second game 17-4 after losing a late lead in the opener, 10-9.
Saluda girls headed to state title game
The Saluda varsity girls basketball team defeated Blacksburg 62-56 to win the Class 2A Upper State title Saturday night.
Kalisha Hill posted 27 points, 22 rebounds, four blocks and two steals to pace the Tigers, who return to the state finals for the first time since 1953. The Tigers will play Silver Bluff at noon Wednesday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center for the state title. Tickets are available only on the Saluda athletics website.
LU women’s hoops to play in tourney
The Lander women’s basketball team will play Georgia Southwestern in the Peach Belt Conference semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Finis Horne Arena.
Tickets will be available online starting at 10 a.m. today at peachbeltconference.org/sports/2020/10/14/tickets.aspx
Two GHS wrestlers win Upper State titles
The Greenwood wrestling team had two Class 4A Upper State champions from this past weekend’s tournament.
Jacob Smith went 3-0 with two pins and a decision at the 113-pound weight class. Adam Clinemyer also went 3-0 at 132. Six GHS wrestlers competed in the tournament: Smith, Clinemyer, Logan Kilgus, Raistlin Lee, Dax Seaborn and Ethan Richardson.
Lander men’s tennis racks up a victory
The No. 6-ranked Lander men’s tennis team defeated Augusta 6-1 on Sunday afternoon to win continue its perfect start to the 2021 season.
Lander (6-0) earned the doubles point thanks to a 6-0 win at No. 1 from Adam Elliget and Hugo Regner, followed by a 6-2 victory from Guillaume Tattevin and Kim Oshiro at No. 3.
The Bearcats got off to a hot start in singles action as Reg-ner picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win at the No. 6 spot and Tattevin put Lander up 3-0 with a 6-1, 6-2 win at the No. 1 slot. Augusta managed to pick up a point at No. 2, but Mikael Erler rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 to clinch the match. Thomas De Negri improved to 6-0 on the year with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win at No. 3 and Jamieson Nathan closed the day with a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 comeback win at the No. 5 position.
Thomas De Negri opened singles action with a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 3 to put Lander ahead 2-0. Hugo Regner added to the lead with a 6-4, 6-0 win on court five. Mikael Erler clinched the match with a 6-3, 6-1 performance in the No. 4 slot. De Groot rallied at No. 6, winning 4-6, 6-2, 10-6, and Tattevin followed suit with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 comeback win at No. 1. Elliget put the finishing touches on the shutout with a 7-6, 6-3 win at the No. 2 spot.
Lander men’s hoops gets home victory
The Lander men’s basketball team was due a victory in a close game and that finally happened Saturday when the Bearcats outlasted Peach Belt Conference rival USC Aiken 77-70 behind DaJuan Moorer’s double-double.
The victory in Lander’s final home game of the season improved its record to 7-9 overall, 5-7 in the Peach Belt.
LU women’s lacrosse suffers first defeat
BELMONT, N.C. — The Lander women’s lacrosse team suffered its first defeat of the season as it fell to Belmont Abbey 23-14 Saturday. The Bearcats were led by sophomores Alyssa Suchan and Emmy Peterson, who both had five goals and one assist each.
Two Lander wrestlers headed to nationals
FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — In just its second season as a program, the Lander wrestling team is sending a squad to the NCAA Division II national championship.
The Bearcats will see sophomore Darius Parker and redshirt sophomore Cameron Coffman represent the Bearcats after an impressive showing at super regionals.
Clemson men win fifth straight game
CLEMSON — Aamir Simms and Al-Amir Dawes each scored 19 points and Clemson beat short-handed Miami 66-58 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.
Clemson took the first double-digit lead of the game during a 6-0 run to make it 57-44 with 9:17 to go. Miami scored the next 10 to get within three points at 5:16 but the Hurricanes only made one more field goal the rest of the way.
USC men’s hoops beats SEC rival Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. — Jermaine Cousinard scored a season-high 23 points and South Carolina snapped a six-game losing streak with a 91-70 victory over Georgia on Saturday.
Cousinard came in averaging 9.3 points per game but made 8 of 16 shots, including 4 of 8 from the arc, in leading the Gamecocks (6-12, 4-10 Southeastern Conference) to a season sweep of Georgia (14-10, 7-10), who they also beat 83-59 on Jan. 17.
Clemson women fall on Senior Day
CLEMSON — Closing out the regular season with a back-and-forth affair versus Miami, Clemson fell at Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday. The Tigers were unable to record a victory on Senior Day, as the Hurricanes won 68-62.
Tampa Bay beats Atlanta Braves
Tampa Bay defeated Atlanta 9-7 Sunday in the Braves’ spring training opener. Austin Riley had two hits to pace the Braves.
Nelly Korda captures LPGA event win
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nelly Korda seized control with three early birdies and finished with 12 straight pars for a 3-under 69 to win the Gainbridge LPGA on Sunday, giving the Korda family two victories to start the season.
Morikawa grabs win at PGA Tour event
BRADENTON, Fla. — Collin Morikawa shook off an early mistake and played a steady hand on a Concession golf course known for calamity, closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the Workday Championship.
Sutherland chips in to win tourney
TUCSON, Ariz. — Kevin Sutherland chipped in for the only birdie of the final round on No. 16 and had a tap-in for another on the next hole, shooting a 4-under 69 to overtake Mike Weir in the Colorguard Classic on Sunday.