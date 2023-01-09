DUE WEST — Halfway through the first quarter, the Abbeville and McCormick boys basketball teams were deadlocked at four. Both teams were coming off tough losses the night before, so made shots were at a premium, despite both teams getting transition opportunities.
After a couple of minutes of watching his team run up and down the court to little avail score-wise, Panthers coach Doug Belcher told his guys to settle down, start running their offense and get into the flow of the game.
Belcher’s talk worked, as Abbeville took control of the quarter, scoring the final five points of the first quarter and exploding for 23 points in the second quarter to lead to a 67-45 win.
“We just had to settle down and get into the game,” Belcher said. “We started running plays and getting good shots.
“Both teams had a tough game last night. I knew the legs were going to be tired from the start. We decided to work in a 2-3 zone and it worked out in our favor tonight. Our guys were able to get in some good transition baskets and knock down some key 3-pointers. We really just stayed the course tonight.”
Abbeville’s transition offense picked up in the second quarter, which was spearheaded by senior Javario Tinch. The senior scored nine of his 23 points in the second quarter, while fellow senior P.J. Singleary did some work behind the college 3-point line, hitting a pair of triples in the quarter.
“Jay Tinch hasn’t had a good year thus far, but he had a good night tonight,” Belcher said. “I told him to just keep shooting it, and they finally started falling. He had an inside and outside game tonight. I’m proud of how he played.”
Singletary and point guard Zay Rayford finished in double figures, finishing with 13 and 11 points respectively.
After coming out of halftime trailing by 15, McCormick was the aggressor in the third quarter. The Chiefs held Abbeville to just three points in the first seven minutes of the quarter, trimming the deficit to single digits; but after another Belcher timeout, Abbeville found its first-half rhythm, scoring six of the final eight points of the quarter and quickly ballooned its lead back into dominant double digits.
Despite McCormick finishing with its best scoring quarter (14 points) in the fourth, Abbeville’s offense remained hot, finishing the game with a 26-point quarter.
Darius Houston led the Chiefs with 10 points,
Saturday was the final non-region game of the regular season for Abbeville. The Panthers start their region schedule on the road at Saluda, which they defeated in the second round of the playoffs last season.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.