DUE WEST — For the first 40 minutes, the Dixie girls soccer team controlled the ball, forcing Crescent to play defense. But when the referee blew his whistle to end the first half, the teams were knotted at zero.
At halftime, Dixie coach Jason Burton challenged his team. That challenge paid off, and the Hornets found the back of the net five times in the second half for a dominant 5-0 win.
"We told them what they did well, but I called them out a little bit," Burton said. "I just said, 'Do your job. Everyone has their job. You're prepared, so just settle down a little bit and just go out there and do it.' I challenged them, and I feel like they went out there and rose to the challenge."
The scoring started with Savannah Kent. The junior forward redirected a pass that was heading past the net and turned it into Dixie's first goal of the night with 32:52 remaining.
"I think sometimes with us, we need that first goal. If we can get that first goal early, then we score often and early," Burton said. "The longer it takes to get that first goal, we let teams stay in the game way too long. That first goal, I think it relaxes everyone."
Kent's goal seemed to give the Hornets a breath of life, because less than 90 seconds later, Savannah Wojtkowski knocked in her first goal of the night, getting hit to the ground by her defender as she released the shot.
Kent scored her second goal of the night with 28:02 left in the game, while Wojtkowski drilled her second goal with 21:50 left.
While Kent and Wojtkowski dominated the second half, the duo struggled early on, both drawing questionable yellow cards in the first half.
"I think they got a little frustrated a little early in the first half," Burton said. "I challenged both of them at halftime, strongly challenged them. They hustled and husting is never their problem. A lot of times, it is still we need to get that first goal. ... But I'm proud of their hustle. They're a good duo up there if they would just finish some goals early. That's the key, just finish, finish, finish."
Freshman midfielder Giulia Giammarinaro scored the game's final goal with 14:02 left to play.
