In the past when the Emerald girls soccer team would fall behind three goals early, it would crumble and the loss would turn into something worse.
But that's the opposite of the culture that first-year coach Jonathan Hughes is trying to build with his young team. And that showed on Tuesday.
The Vikings fell behind three with basically 39 minutes left to play against Belton-Honea Path. In the span of 12 minutes, the Vikings pulled within a single goal and nearly equalized the game.
Unfortunately for Emerald, a couple of untimely mistakes led to two BHP goals in a five-minute span, leading to a 5-3 win for the Bears.
"A lot of the mistakes that we made were all self-inflicted. At halftime, we just talked about calming down and getting back to what we had worked on the day before in training," Hughes said. "Credit to the girls, they did that. ... When it was 3-0 and we got those next two, I looked at our coaches and said 'if we get the next one, we have a good chance to win the game.'
"I was just really proud of the passion, hard work and grit that they showed. I absolutely love that we have improved from last week to this week. I think that's what we're after here because we have a young team.
The Bears dominated the start of the game. They pushed the tempo and controlled the ball deep in the Vikings' side for the first 18 minutes of play, leading to two goals.
After the second goal hit the back of the net, the Vikings started to rally. They flipped the script and turned into the aggressor, controlling the middle of the field.
The only problem was, they couldn't win the 18-yard boxes.
"I think in five moments they were better than us. I was really pleased with what I saw. We just have to clean up some of the mistakes and be a little more clinical in goal," Hughes said. "We have to be better in the 18-yard boxes."
Sophomore Daniela Garcia netted Emerald's first goal and her first career goal with 37:28 left in the game. Ten minutes later, freshman Danielle Oliver scored, sparking life into the Vikings.
Maggie Findley scored the final Viking goal of the night, dropping in a shot from 34 yards away.
BHP scored four of its five goals in a tightly contested box, while one was a missed challenge on the back line roughly 50 yards from the ball, leading to a long run and goal for the Bears' forward.
