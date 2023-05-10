NINETY SIX — The Ninety Six softball team was in a great spot to reach the Upper State Championship for the fourth time in the past five years.
But one of the hardest things to do in sports is beat a team four times in a row. That's what the Wildcats were faced with, taking on Strom Thurmond for the District 3 Championship.
Despite late comebacks in both games, Ninety Six came up short, dropping the first game 8-6 and the second game of the doubleheader 14-9.
"Credit to Strom Thurmond, they hit the ball well," Ninety Six coach Malik Goodman said. "It's hard to beat a team three and four times a year, and I think that plays a major role in it. We just have some maturing that we need to do.
"We're young. I have to remind myself of that daily. We'll mature with time, and I'm excited to get things rolling for next year. I encourage the girls to play as much as they can, play together, love each other and stay connected. I think that will build for next year."
Both games followed the same script.
Strom Thurmond took the lead in the first inning, putting its first runner on via walk then score her a few batters later with a hard-hit single to the outfield.
Ninety Six usually answered, scoring a run in the first inning of Game 2 and a run in the third inning of Game 1, but Strom would always recapture the lead, scoring three or more runs in one inning to take a commanding lead and hold onto that lead until late in the game.
In Game 1, the Rebels led 8-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, while they led 13-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth.
Both times, the Wildcats made it close.
In Game 1, Ninety Six scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by two RBI singles, one by Oliva Coster and the other by Evie Montgomery. The big blast of the game was Janiyah Squire, who dented the scoreboard with a two-run blast.
Game 2, it was a combination of three-run innings. In the sixth, Katie Fortner drove in one with a single to center. She scored a batter later when Emma Gentry drilled a double to center, followed by a double off the wall by Brooke Coster.
In the seventh, Squire delivered with a two-RBI double and scored on a Fortner single.
But in both cases, the late rally fell short.
"We just have to change our approach," Goodman said. "We can't do the same thing over and over again. We hit a ton of pop flies tonight. When we get going, the ball rolls pretty well for us. We just have to learn how to respond a little better and learn to continue to play even when things don't go our way."
Though their season is over, this group of Wildcats isn't done yet, as the entire team is eligible to return in 2024. With a team full of mostly sophomores, freshmen and a first-year head coach, 2023 set the stage for what could happen in 2024.
"(It) was very exciting, probably top three best times in my life," Goodman said. "The girls played hard for each other, they played hard for the coaches. I'm super proud of them. We had our bad games but overall as a young team, I'm super proud of them."
