Cam Smith didn’t need his medal.
After finishing as the runner-up at the “May Madness 7s” College Rugby Championships, Lander was awarded 15 medals for its efforts. But the Bearcats brought 16 players to the tournament, meaning one member was left medal-less after the team’s historic run to New Orleans.
When the Bearcats returned to the hotel and coach Buck Billings had a captains meeting trying to resolve the issue, Smith reiterated he didn’t need the medal.
“In rugby, you have a roster-size limit when you play in tournaments because you have a cap on your substitutions,” Billings said. “We had a couple of guys get injured late in the season that played such a huge role in us getting to go to Nationals and we didn’t want to keep them from going.”
James Borders was one of those late-season injuries that made the trip to New Orleans. When an ankle injury forced the Greenwood native to sit out of the championship game, Borders wasn’t given a medal.
Although the sophomore took it in stride, Smith gave up his medal for Borders citing he was thankful to be back on the field.
“Last year at the same tournament, I tore my labrum in my right shoulder,” Smith said. “I had to have it repaired and I wound up having complications with the surgery. I thought that my playing days were over, but I came back in late January on limited minutes and the (May Madness 7s) tournament was the probably the closest I’ve felt to normal.
“… When I found out (Borders) didn’t get a medal, I felt really bad about it and I ended up giving him mine. I explained to him that I didn’t need it. I got everything that I needed from the experience of being there.”
Borders was apprehensive to accept Smith’s medal at first but the junior insisted he take it.
“Cam has been like a mentor to me,” Borders said. “He’s been a guy that has always been there for me whenever I needed anything. With the medals I just remember we could only roster a certain amount of players and it just so happened that I was injured. Cam told me that I had helped him out a lot and that I deserved it.”
Smith said the team’s other co-captain, Hayden Bulwinkle, also plans on donating his runner-up medal to hang it inside Lander’s strength and conditioning room. It’ll serve as a reminder of where the program has come in three seasons, and as a benchmark it will look to surpass in the future.
“There’s definitely some atmospheres where the kids will shrug it off and say, ‘That stinks that you didn’t get one,’” Billings said. “This was the exact opposite. My captains said, ‘Coach we have to do something. We don’t want this to happen.’ … We’re trying to create where they’re focused on each other and becoming the best teammates they can be on and off of the rugby pitch. (This) illustrates that.”