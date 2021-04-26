Stoney Point to host tournament fundraiser
In conjunction with the PGA of America, The Links at Stoney Point will be hosting the first Patriot Golf Tournament on June 1.
It will be a four-person captain choice and the cost is $60 per player. All proceeds will go to the families of active duty members who died while serving.
If you are unable to play in the tournament but would still like to make a donation, The Links at Stoney Point will have a donation jar at the Pro Shop during the event.
For further information or to enter the golf tournament, contact Kyle Davis at hertamdavis@gmail.com or at 864-993-4321. Checks can be mailed to: Kyle Davis, 19 Green Acres Drive, Ware Shoals, SC 29692.
Maryland hires Manning as assistant
Maryland hired former Wake Forest coach Danny Manning as an assistant on Mark Turgeon’s staff on Monday, reuniting a couple of old college teammates.
Manning, who played with Turgeon at Kansas in the 1980s, spent the past year as an ESPN analyst. He was fired by Wake Forest after finishing with a losing record in five of six seasons and just one NCAA Tournament appearance.
Bridich steps down as Rockies GM
DENVER — Jeff Bridich is stepping down as general manager of the Colorado Rockies, ending a tumultuous tenure that included two playoff appearances and a falling out with Nolan Arenado that ultimately led to the star third baseman’s offseason trade.
The Rockies announced Monday that the decision was a mutual agreement with Bridich, who was in his seventh season as GM. The team will appoint an interim general manager for the rest of the season before launching a search following the postseason.
Cowboys’ Lee retires after 11 seasons
Sean Lee retired Monday after the linebacker spent all of his 11 mostly injury-plagued seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
The 34-year-old said in a letter released by the club that it was “my time to walk away.” Lee is eighth in team history with 995 tackles.
A second-round pick out of Penn State in 2010, Lee led all NFL linebackers in interceptions through his first six seasons with 12, despite missing all of 2014 after tearing a knee ligament in the first offseason practice.