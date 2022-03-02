With Lander squaring off with Flagler for the second time in five days, women's basketball coach Kevin Pederson stressed one message: "assert yourself."
The Bearcats did just that on Wednesday, racing out to a double-digit lead in the first five minutes of the game. The early boost culminated in Lander's highest point total of the season, downing the Saints 107-77 in the first round of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament.
"In a game like this, when you're on your home floor and you feel like you have the better team, it's important to assert yourself," Pederson said. "The goal was to let Flagler know that they were going to have play against this type of intensity for 40 minutes. I thought we established that early on."
Just as it has all season-long, Lander's defense produced offense. For Pederson that adage was exemplified through Anaiya Jester, who pestered PBC Player of the Week Tori Pearce. Pearce scored just four points and committed three turnovers in the first quarter.
Pearce's inefficacy from the floor, stymied the Flagler offense as it shot around 21% in the first quarter. The slow start for the Saints turned into fast break opportunities for the Bearcats, as they converted more than 52% of their shots in the quarter.
The front-court duo of Makaila Cangé and Miriam Recarte were the catalysts for Lander, tallying 27 and 21 points respectively.
"It was great," Pederson said. " … I can't remember the last time I coached a center that can score in four different ways and (Recarte) can do it too. They have post moves, can shoot from three and mid-range jumpers (plus) score layups in transition."
Pederson said Cangé's production was "great for her," citing that the team is "built around her."
"I think (tonight) was more important for her than it was for me," Pederson said. "I know how special that kid and I know how talented she is. I think it was good for her to have one of these (complete) games."
Lander will travel to Dahlonega, Georgia to face Clayton State in the second round of the tournament.
