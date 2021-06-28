At this stage of Josh Norman’s career, the right fit means everything for the Greenwood native and veteran cornerback.
With mandatory minicamp already finished and the NFL’s preseason set to start in less than two months, Norman is still a free agent but remains content in his search for the right opportunity.
“I just look at it from a standpoint of, ‘Who is that team where you could see an advantage, and the value is there, and it would be worth it,’” Norman said during Sunday’s Starz24 Fun Day at Brewer Field.
“You’ve got to know your worth, and sometimes that’s got to outweigh what others think it might be. The pros have to outweigh the cons.”
Norman, who was released one year early from a five-year, $75M contract with Washington, revitalized his career last year in Buffalo.
He held down a starting job all season as he helped an elite Bills defense reach the AFC championship. Norman returned an interception for a touchdown, recovered two fumbles and made 24 tackles.
But there were still some setbacks for the former All-Pro. Norman missed one game after testing positive for COVID-19, and he also missed five more games with a nagging hamstring injury.
As he prepares to head into his 10th NFL season, Norman said there’s still one more goal he’d like to accomplish.
“I didn’t even know that playing a decade in the league would be a goal for me, and we’re almost there to it, but it’s about winning a Super Bowl,” Norman said.
Norman made his first Super Bowl appearance with the Panthers in 2015, his last season in Carolina. The Panthers suffered a 24-10 loss to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.
“I’ve done everything else in life that I’ve wanted to do, but I haven’t captured that moment (of winning),” Norman said. “I’ve been there, but we didn’t get it done. I think that would be something that would put the cherry on top of that cake we spilt. If it’s the Lord’s will, let it be so. If not, God has greater plans. I’m excited for that next chapter, but right now, this is what we’re still in and pushing toward.”