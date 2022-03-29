It wasn’t a typical round of 69 for Lander’s Hannah Stephenson.
The senior who can string seven birdies together with ease, had just four coming into No. 18. Her near mistake-free round looked to be in trouble when second shot found a group of trees to the right of the fairway on the final hole. Her recovery wasn’t much better as her third shot landed about 15 feet away from the hole.
What seemed like a guaranteed two-putt bogey, turned into one of the highlights of her round, draining the long-range putt to tie her career low and propelling Lander to 8th at the Bearcat Invitational.
“Today was much better than (Monday),” Stephenson said. “I kind of had to grind a little bit on a few holes there on the back nine. I wasn’t hitting the ball very well, but I had some really good up and downs to make par. I just tried to make all of the putts I could.”
Stephenson did just that as her lone blemish was a bogie on No. 15. Her approach shot fell into the water, but Stephenson recovered nicely using two shots to save for bogey.
“That’s Hannah,” Lander coach Mark Riddle said. “She’s a very patient player, and when she makes par, she’s going to make a few birdies here and there. She can get it going where she’ll have five or six birdies, but like today, making four birdies and a bogey, that’s a good round.”
The eighth-place finish at their lone tournament in Greenwood is the Bearcats’ eighth appearance in the top 10 this season. Riddle said he was happy with the finish after the team shot 330 on Monday.
“I told them last night at dinner ‘We worked hard to be ranked No. 29 (in the nation) and, (Monday) we didn’t play like it,’” Riddle said. “I knew they could come back and play well. … Today was a matter of don’t worry where everybody else, it was more to have a good round and finish strong.”
The Bearcats will take two weeks off to prepare for the Peach Belt Conference Tournament on April 15.
