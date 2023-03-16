SALUDA — In Gage Rinehart’s first start on the bump this season, the senior did not disappoint for Saluda baseball.

He pitched six innings, struck out four hitters and allowed just four hits all game. Rinehart’s performance, along with stellar fielding from the Tigers and good closing effort from Gavin Taylor, led Saluda to a 3-0 shutout win over Pelion Thursday night.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.

Tags