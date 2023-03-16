SALUDA — In Gage Rinehart’s first start on the bump this season, the senior did not disappoint for Saluda baseball.
He pitched six innings, struck out four hitters and allowed just four hits all game. Rinehart’s performance, along with stellar fielding from the Tigers and good closing effort from Gavin Taylor, led Saluda to a 3-0 shutout win over Pelion Thursday night.
“I thought we came out and threw a lot of strikes, it was good to see from Gage,” Saluda coach Travis Mills said. “He just went out there and threw a ton of strikes and let the guys get themselves out and that’s exactly what we needed tonight.”
Rinehart threw 55 strikes in his 94 pitches thrown, many of which were put into play, but much of the time, the Tigers were right where they needed to be. Saluda didn’t commit an error all game and leaned on its starting pitcher and fielding to get out of jams.
The first threat came in the first inning, as the Panthers had the bases loaded with two outs. Then, Brayden Williams made the frame-ending catch in center field to strand three Pelion runners.
Fast forward to the sixth, the Panthers again had runners at first and second with two outs. However, Matt Sheaffer made a heads-up play in foul territory, snagging the final out to strand another two Pelion runners.
“We know when Gage pitches, he’s going to get a lot of balls put in play on him and that’s kinda been his thing for the last three years and our defense is something we take a lot of pride in,” Mills said.
“It hasn’t been exactly where it needs to be, but the last three games, it’s been where we can win baseball games.”
Offensively, the Tigers also ran into a talented pitching staff in Pelion’s. However, Saluda did just enough to put up a few runs, both on its own accord and with some help from Pelion.
The Tigers struck first in the first inning with a Williams RBI single. A few batters later, a fielding error from the Panthers helped bring Williams back around for the second run of the frame.
Saluda took advantage of another Pelion mistake in the fourth after a Drew Arant single. The Panthers committed another fielding error in center field, allowing Taylor to score from first base.
“We tell our guys to put the ball in play in high school baseball, good things will happen,” Mills said. “I think we did a really good job of getting out of the box tonight. I think we put a lot of pressure on them to get a hard 90 and make them rush a throw.”
With the win, the Tigers improve to 5-2 on the season before their region-opening games against Abbeville Tuesday and Friday. Saluda will also welcome in Emerald Wednesday.
“Your next game’s the most important game of the year, it’s the biggest game of the year because it is the next one, so now, we kinda shift there and those are the ones that really matter,” Mills said.
“It’s nice to be 5-2, but it’s a whole lot better to be 2-0 in region play after next week if we can get that done.”
