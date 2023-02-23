COLUMBIA — After the Cambridge girls basketball team brought pressure defensively in the first half, Curtis Baptist decided to return the favor Thursday night.
The Crusaders were quick to swarm to the ball handler in the third, making sure to get in the Cougars’ faces on defense.
Sometimes, it worked, but when Jillian Mapes had the ball, she wasn’t phased — not one bit.
Mapes sank a 3-pointer with Curtis Baptist guard right on her.
Then another.
Then another.
Then, you guessed it, another.
The junior’s 12 points in the quarter helped extend Cambridge’s lead to 16 entering the fourth to lift the Cougars to a 36-29 semifinal win over the Crusaders.
With the victory, Cambridge will play in Saturday’s South Carolina Independent School Association Class 1A state championship against Laurens Academy.
“It was huge because we had to get up like that because sometimes we start getting complacent, letting them come back, so it was a really good buffer for us to get the win,” Mapes said. “It’s unbelievable, the feeling, I can’t even fathom this.”
From start to finish, what brought the Cougars to victory was their defense. Cambridge made sure to bring pressure in nearly all areas of the court.
The Curtis Baptist baseline was guarded. The paint was guarded. The perimeter was guarded.
It didn’t matter where the Crusaders were, the Cougars were going to get in their face and cause mistakes. Turnovers came often for the Cambridge defense, notching 16 steals along with other unforced turnovers throughout the night.
The Cougars kept Curtis Baptist’s leading scorer Angel Tilton in check, limiting the senior captain to just seven points. Ultimately, Cambridge held a team that averaged 46 points per game to just 29, the least amount of points the Crusaders have scored all season.
“Alex (Cockrell) does an amazing job with face-guarding their best player (Tilton),” Cambridge coach Amanda Deason said. “Alex is just a great defender. She could not score any points and play that good of defense and I wouldn’t care.”
When points were hard to come by for both teams, Indya Southerland made sure to keep her team in it early on. For a while, both offenses struggled to score when the opposing defense was set up, only getting points in transition.
Southerland got a fair share of her 12 points off those quick baskets, but she made sure to sink a few contested shots as well. The junior also played a big part in Cambridge’s 9-0 run to end the half, jumpstarting what became a 27-6 skid for the Cougars.
That run tagged along with stellar defense proved to be essential to the win after the Crusaders outscored Cambridge 11-2 in the fourth.
“That was huge,” Deason said. “Close games, it gets a little frantic and we start turning the ball over more, so when you saw when (Curtis Baptist) started scoring a little bit more in the fourth, we got a little frantic and we knew a lead would be what we needed to stay in this game.”
When Faith Harvley snagged the in-bound pass to run down the final seconds left, a rush of joy washed over Cambridge. The Cougars were exhausted and tired, but it wasn’t going to stop them from celebrating the semifinal win — a win that sets up a business trip Saturday in Sumter.
And fittingly, Deason, who normally sports more casual clothes on the sideline, will look the part for the state championship.
“I told the girls ‘I don’t really dress up that much,’ but I told them if we got to the state championship game, I guess I’m going to be in a pants suit and heels, so that’s what’s going to happen. They did it, so that’s what I’m gonna do,” Deason said.