Steelers great Mel Blount, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and four-time Super Bowl champion, will be in Greenwood on Saturday to play in the PlaySafe fundraiser golf tournament at The Links at Stoney Point.
PlaySafe is a nonprofit organization that provides athletic training to schools in Greenwood District 50. The fundraiser is meant to supplement PlaySafe’s budget for salaries, equipment, education and supplies.
“What the district or high school pays is just a fraction of what it costs to place an athletic trainer at a school and provide for their salaries and supplies,” said Jason Reed, who serves as PlaySafe’s midlands regional athletic training supervisor. “The rest of that money has to come from the community in which we are providing those services.”
Reed is the athletic trainer at Greenwood High School.
Steelers legend Franco Harris and Penn State great Lydell Mitchell attended last year’s golf tournament. Harris and Mitchell operate Adenation, a company that provides sports drinks to athletic teams, including Greenwood High. Reed said Harris and Mitchell had a prior commitment so they couldn’t make it to Saturday’s event.
Reed said he hopes the tournament will run more smoothly after being moved up to March from May. Last year’s tournament fell on a weekend with rainy weather.
Blount will be joined by fellow Steelers icon Jack Deloplaine. Deloplaine was a running back for the Steelers from 1976 to 1978 and won two Super Bowls. Deloplaine lives in Anderson.
Blount played cornerback for the Steelers in the Steel Curtain era, in which the team won four Super Bowls and Blount made five Pro Bowls.
The tournament has a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m., which comes after lunch at 11:30 a.m.
After the tournament, PlaySafe will have a silent auction. Items being auctioned include a guitar signed by the band U2 and many Steelers helmets and memorabilia signed by Blount.
PlaySafe has 13 teams signed up and space for 10 more, Reed said. The team entry fee is $300, and sponsorship options range from $125 to $2,500.
For more information, or to place a bid contact Jason Reed at jason.reed@playsafesc.org or 864-941-7141; or contact Jennifer Harvey at jennifer.harvey@playsafesc.org or 864-278-0550.