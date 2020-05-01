State parks opened Friday, with social distancing restrictions in place to ensure their ability to stay open while the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Fayette Yenny, the park manager at Lake Greenwood State Park, said the past few weeks have been “surreal,” as the park has been empty even in perfect weather during the closure.
Yenny said she didn’t see a huge crowd enter the park Friday, the first day of parks reopening.
“I will say that we didn’t know what to expect for today’s crowd, with things as they are,” Yenny said. “We’re not seeing very large groups of people. There are a number of day users on the park and they are sporadically spread out the shoreline. Most people are fishing. We have several using the boat ramp. With the potential of some very nice weather this coming week, of course I can’t predict that we will be busy, but I know people are ready to get out and about.”
Picnic shelters, interpretive centers, park offices and community buildings will remain closed at all state parks. Each park plans to lower its carrying capacity, the South Carolina Parks notice said.
Social distancing guidelines at the park include limiting to groups of three or fewer and maintaining a distance of six or more feet from others.
State parks plan to honor cabin or camping reservations made on May 1 forward. The parks plan to begin taking new reservations starting May 11. All state park retail stores will stay closed until at least May 15.
State parks closed in March to prevent overcrowding. The initial closure through April 30 was not extended. As many Americans are working from home or out of work and schools have shifted online, people have ample time to spend outdoors.
Yenny said Lake Greenwood State Park will have a capacity of 250 vehicles and the park will close its gates when it reaches that capacity. That closure won’t be permanent for the day, however; when some cars leave, others will be allowed in.
Full-time state park employees have been considered essential. Yenny said Lake Greenwood State Park’s employees have worked on projects such as mulching, removing trees and renumbering the campground.
“Our staff was kept very busy,” Yenny said. “Just in a different way than we’re used to during the spring. We’re not used to doing a lot of work projects during the spring because we’re used to handling big crowds.”