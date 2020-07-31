Star Fort hosting benefit for COVID-19 funds
The Golf Club at Star Fort will host a free outdoor concert benefit featuring the Swingin’ Medallions at 8 tonight. All of the proceeds will go to the United Way’s COVID-19 Impact Response Fund. This fund will support the local community impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Donations can be made at unitedwaygac.org/swingin.
Antonio Brown suspended 8 games
NEW YORK — The NFL suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season.
Brown, who does not have a contract with any team, was suspended Friday under the league’s personal conduct policy.
Pac-12 sets start date for shortened schedule
The Pac-12 set Sept. 26 as the start date Friday for its 10-game, conference-only football schedule, joining the Southeastern Conference in pushing back its season by three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Duke says 25 athletes test positive for COVID
Duke says that 25 athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past three weeks as they began returning to campus for voluntary practice, with nine in mandatory isolation.
The school announced the results Friday night following a total of 700 tests being administered to 309 athletes, coaches and staff. Sixteen athletes tested positive, but have gone through a required isolation period and have been cleared by physicians to return to regular activities.