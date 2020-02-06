Jordan Burch at last finalized his commitment to South Carolina when he submitted his signed Letter of Intent on Thursday to the Gamecocks.
Burch’s signing was announced on the South Carolina football Twitter account, ending the uncertainty that surrounded Burch’s Dec. 18 pledge to join the Gamecocks.
Burch is the 25th member of the 2020 recruiting class, which is ranked eighth on the 247Sports composite recruiting rankings.
The drama around Burch and his eventual destination lasted more than two months. He publicly committed to USC on national television but said he would not sign until Feb. 5 when the Hammond School hosted a ceremony for all signees.
He took a surprise two-day unofficial visit to LSU Jan. 25-26 and followed that up with an official visit to USC last weekend. He had said LSU was second on his list when he committed to the Gamecocks.
Signing Day came Wednesday and neither Burch nor his mother would talk with the media to confirm the signing and sending in the LOI to USC. When Will Muschamp hosted his press conference Wednesday, he could not talk about Burch because of NCAA rules which forbid a coach speaking about an unsigned player.
Burch represents another, big in-state recruiting victory for Muschamp, a 5-star defensive line he can pair with his 5-star signee from last season’s DT Zacch Pickens.