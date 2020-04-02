South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley completed her sweep of annual awards Thursday as the Atlanta Tipoff Club awarded her its 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year honor.
The Gamecocks’ leader becomes the first men’s or women’s honoree to have won the award after previously claiming the Citizen Naismith Trophy for Player of the Year, which she received twice while playing at Virginia (1991, 1992).
In 2019-20, Staley challenged her team with the fifth-toughest schedule in the country, and the Gamecocks answered with a 13-1 record against nationally ranked opponents, including wins over three teams that finished the season in the top five. South Carolina went 8-0 against RPI top-25 teams and 8-1 against the next 25 RPI teams (26-50).
Staley’s team of six returning letterwinners and the nation’s top recruiting class entered the season ranked in the top 10 of the AP and USA Today/WBCA Coaches’ Polls and finished it at No. 1 in both. The Gamecocks’ 10 weeks atop the AP Poll were the most of any team this season behind a 32-1 record that included 26 consecutive wins to close the season, a perfect 16-0 record for the program’s fifth SEC Regular-Season Championship and its fifth SEC Tournament title.
The SEC Coach of the Year put together a team that embodied her competitive spirit and built its success on its commitment to defense and a team-first mentality. The Gamecock offense scored a school-record 82.0 points per game to rank sixth in the nation while no individual Gamecock averaged more than 13.1 points. South Carolina’s bench added 26.6 points per game of that average as those six Gamecocks thrived in their roles. Defensively, South Carolina was fourth in the country in allowing opponents to shoot just 33.3 percent from the field, and their 30.1 defensive rebounds per game were 12th best in the country.