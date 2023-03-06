NINETY SIX — Janiyah Squire can do it all.
A crucial kill in volleyball? Sure.
A pivotal bucket in basketball? You got it.
A game-changing home run down one in Ninety Six's softball season-opener?
Yep, she can do that, too.
The Wildcat sophomore blasted a sixth-inning, two-run homer deep into the night sky, giving her team a lead it wouldn’t relinquish in a 9-7 win over Greenwood Monday evening.
“The bad thing is I don’t think she got all of it,” Ninety Six coach Malik Goodman said. “She’s just one of those hitters that’s going to continue to swing the bat. … Anytime she’s holding a bat, you’re expecting big things from her.”
In a game where the Wildcats and Eagles traded momentum several times, she delivered, as did the rest of her teammates. Five Ninety Six players finished with two hits each, and hits from three of those Wildcats came up big in a five-run third.
Following an Evie Montgomery lead-off single and two runs off Greenwood miscues, McKendree Davis hit an RBI single to give Ninety Six its first lead of the night.
Brooke Coster then singled to load the bases, and following a walk and a sacrifice fly, the Wildcats found themselves up by three runs after struggling to hit early on.
“I think that’s going to be our M.O.,” Goodman said. “We’re going to have our innings where we go three up, three down and then we’re going to string something together eventually. That just goes back to them playing together.”
But just like Ninety Six did in the third and sixth, Greenwood battled back.
The Eagles scored three runs on three plays in the top half of the sixth to take the lead before Squire’s blast. Two of those came by way of Wildcat mistakes and another on a KD Helms RBI single.
Just the inning before, the Eagles scored two runs in a fifth highlighted by a Caillie Davis RBI double. Caillie Davis and Helms led Greenwood at the plate, each going 3-for-4 and combining for three RBIs.
“We told the girls coming in, when they got down a couple runs, we have confidence in our bats,” Greenwood coach Bee Montgomery said. “We played a couple good innings defensively and when they came in, they knew what they had to do to fight back and they made it happen.”
Laurel Fleming capped off Ninety Six’s scoring in the sixth with an RBI single to give the Wildcats their two-run cushion. After a groundout and pop out, Fleming caught the final out at first base to seal Ninety Six’s first win of the season.
And not only was it Ninety Six’s, it was also Goodman’s in his first game as head coach of the Wildcats.
“I think I can finally take a breath now,” Goodman said with a chuckle. “I was super excited, super nervous, but just because I wanted the best for the girls and I want to put them in the right situations and I’m glad we came out on top.”