NINETY SIX — When Janiyah Squire was on the court Wednesday night, her presence was felt immediately.
She was a big catalyst for the Ninety Six in the first quarter, and after sitting most of the second, she picked up where she left off in the third.
At the end of the night, the sophomore finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds in the Ninety Six girls basketball team’s 49-33 over Dixie.
“She’s just steady, she’s gonna get her points and get her rebounds,” Ninety Six coach Anarie Duckett said. “If anybody shuts her down, we’re in trouble because she’s gonna score, and our kids do a good job of getting the ball to her.”
In what seemed to be a dominating Ninety Six performance from start to finish, the Lady Hornets kept the gap close in the first half. Dixie was down by just six at the break, but that deficit widened quickly when Squire got back on that floor.
The Ninety Six sophomore scored 10 of her team’s 20 points in the third with Aubrie Middleton, Arrianna Culbreath and others pitching in. The Wildcats ended the quarter on a 14-4 run, and on the other side of the floor, the Hornets were held to just three field goals.
“I talked to them at halftime, I told them they had to get out of the funk that they were in and pick it up a little bit, so they picked it up,” Duckett said. “We played a little harder on our press, we did some things better in the second half that we did in the first.”
As for Dixie, its defining moment came the quarter before. After Ninety Six jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the first, the Hornets battled back, outscoring the Wildcats to inch their way to a manageable deficit.
Dixie was led in scoring by Georgia Wojtkowski with eight points, but seven different Lady Hornets scored in the Wednesday night contest.
“Despite the score, it’s the best game we’ve played all year,” Dixie coach T. Carter said. “We ran our offense a lot better. They pressed us, we were able to break the press, get some baskets out of the press, they played man-to-man, which a lot of times we have trouble with, but we were able to run our offense in the man, and we shot the ball well tonight.”
Going forward, Duckett’s team will be using everything as a positive, learning from mistakes and improving what they already excel at.
“We got to work a little bit on our full-court press, we did some things wrong there also, but those were addressed at halftime and they were addressed on the bench, so hopefully, we’ll straighten those out,” Duckett said. “We got McCormick on Friday and they’re gonna be tough.”
