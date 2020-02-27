Spurrier headlines SCFHOF 2020 class
GREENVILLE — The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announced the 2020 class on Thursday, and among the five inductees is former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier.
The class also includes former South Carolina tight end Willie Scott, former South Carolina administrator and coach Art Baker, as well as Clemson’s Charlie Waters and South Carolina State’s Robert Porcher.
The enshrinement will take place on April 2 at the Hilton Greenville.
Braves’ Freeman aims to return next week
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Freddie Freeman hopes to return to the Atlanta Braves lineup next week after his surgically repaired right elbow swelled and forced him out of action a few days ago.
The four-time All-Star had three loose bodies removed from his elbow in October to address years-long pain that caused an ill-timed slump last season. Freeman arrived at spring training saying he felt better than he had in years, but the elbow ballooned Monday after he put in a particularly long day Sunday.
Red Sox’s Sale to miss start of season
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale will start the season on the injured list, manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday.
Sale, who reported to camp with pneumonia and is behind schedule, will be placed on the 15-day injured list and will remain in Fort Myers for extended spring training when the team breaks camp.
Sale ended last season on the injured list with elbow inflammation, making his last appearance Aug. 13 at Cleveland, where he gave up five runs with 12 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.
Yanks’ Severino has Tommy John surgery
NEW YORK — Yankees right-hander Luis Severino had Tommy John surgery on Thursday.
The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The team said in a statement that the surgery went as planned. Also, an existing bone chip in his right elbow was removed during the procedure.
The two-time All-Star will miss all of 2020 after being sidelined for nearly all of 2019.
Ortiz selling baseball mementos
WESTON, Mass. — Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is cleaning house, and you might be surprised by what he’s selling.
The man known to Red Sox fans as Big Papi is, of course, selling tons of memorabilia from his baseball career at an estate sale scheduled for Saturday at his home in the affluent Boston suburb of Weston.
But he is also selling other odds and sundry, including a neon Rolls Royce sign, a backyard composter and a stone owl sculpture.
The baseball-related items for sale include framed jerseys; David Ortiz bobbleheads; Big Papi commemorative Coca-Cola bottles; signed Red Sox photographs; and a Boston Bruins jersey with the name Ortiz and his No. 34 on the back.
Timberwolves fined for violating policy
NEW YORK — The NBA fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $25,000 on Thursday for violating the player resting policy with point guard D’Angelo Russell.
Russell was held out Sunday at Denver for a planned rest. Though Russell did not play for Minnesota on Feb. 8 because of a quadriceps injury, two days after he was acquired in a trade, the NBA deemed Russell a healthy player under the policy that was designed in part to minimize star player absences from nationally televised games.