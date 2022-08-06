Agardy
Buy Now

Gary Agardy, director of tennis at Greenwood Country Club, works with a young student. Agardy has been teaching tennis at the club since 1989.

 GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL

Gary Agardy experienced a white whale moment years ago while teaching tennis.

The longtime director of tennis at Greenwood County Club got a call from a mom who wanted to bring her 3½-year-old son out for lessons.

Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.