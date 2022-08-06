Gary Agardy experienced a white whale moment years ago while teaching tennis.
The longtime director of tennis at Greenwood County Club got a call from a mom who wanted to bring her 3½-year-old son out for lessons.
“I kept saying, ‘He’s too young. He’s too young,’ said Agardy, who has been teaching tennis at GCC since 1989. “The mom brought the child out, and I gave him a lesson. I’ve never seen anything like it. The kid picked it up so fast. He was ripping balls, forehands and backhands.”
Agardy immediately got on the phone and started calling other teaching professionals and said, “What do I do? This child is amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
They told him to keep making it fun for the kid. But the boy never returned to the club. He was the big fish that got away.
“I don’t know who the kid was,” said Agardy, a USPTA-certified teaching professional. “I don’t remember the family. I used to teach so much tennis that it’s hard to keep it straight. You never know. Every player is different. I would have thought that kid was going to become the greatest player ever. But maybe he wasn’t interested.”
Agardy teaches the game to people of all ages. Each student is different, but the goal is the same.
“It’s a sport for a lifetime, so we’re trying to promote tennis and trying to bring young kids in and bring adults into tennis,” Agardy said. “It’s a very fun, healthy game that promotes a healthy lifestyle. When you’re a tennis player, you want to do better and have more success on the court. Then you start watching your fitness levels. You start watching your nutrition. You start making sure you are hydrated. You study the game and try to improve and get better.”
Agardy said you never get to a point where you master the game.
“I’ve never had a player who walked into the pro shop and said, ‘Well, coach Gary, I’m giving up tennis. I’ve mastered the game this week, and I’m going to move on to something else,’ Agardy said. “It just doesn’t happen. Even the older tennis players are constantly trying to improve and learn new skills. It’s kind of like snow skiing. When you first go out, it’s frustrating and it’s hard to get accomplished enough to be able to do it, but you enjoy it more when you get a sense of accomplishment.”
Growing up, Agardy was one of five kids in a family that played tennis together. His parents took the kids to tennis courts at a young age.
“I developed a passion for tennis after I quit playing football and basketball at a young age,” Agardy said. “I really concentrated on tennis. I really enjoyed the game and love the sport.”
He played at Greenwood High and later played on the jayvee team at Clemson. The Greenwood native transferred to Lander University to finish college. While at Lander, he taught tennis in the afternoon at different places around the Lakelands. He has stayed at GCC because he loves the people and it’s a family friendly atmosphere.
“You develop relationships over the years with players and people,” he said. “For instance, this group of kids who were just here, there were three from the same family. The people are really nice, and Greenwood is a good-sized town for tennis.”
He said it’s always a challenge to grow the game in a small town because other sports take precedence over it. He has seen his share of players who went on to play in college.
“It’s very rewarding to see,” Agardy said. “It’s nice to see the hard work that those players put in to reach that type of level. It gets harder and harder every year. There are more tennis professionals, there are more fitness coaches and there are more opportunities for players to improve. So, it’s been really nice to see how it all works when a player does reach that level.”
GCC offers a variety of tennis programs, including league tennis, socials, round-robin events, member-guest events, summer camps for kids, a junior development program, after-school programs and individual lessons for all ages.
“I have kids of different ages and abilities, and I group them according to their levels,” Agardy said. “They come maybe twice a week after school for an hour or an hour and a half. We have beginners, intermediates, and I’ll have a group of high school and future college players come out and take clinics. I teach a lot of private lessons to adults and kids.”
He said there is never a dull moment with kids. Agardy stresses fundamentals and tries to take the “frustration factor” out of the learning curve.
“When players come to me early and learn the proper grips and the proper technique and proper stroke, it’s so much easier to improve as a tennis player as you are going down the road,” he said. “When you do get the technique, the grips and the motion and the timing of the stroke, it is so much easier to improve. If you skip those steps of fundamentals, it sets you up for a little bit of a wall that you may hit later in the game.”
He said every player is different, so there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to teaching.
“Sometimes adults have been playing a long time and they have a lot of flaws in their game that they want to fix,” Agrady said. “That can be challenging. Sometimes kids want to do it their way or they are not as focused or not quite ready, so that’s always a challenge.”