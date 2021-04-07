Speeding caused Tiger Woods’ crash
LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods was driving nearly 90 mph — twice the posted speed limit — on a downhill stretch of road when he lost control of an SUV outside Los Angeles and crashed in a wreck that left the golf superstar seriously injured, authorities said Wednesday.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva blamed the Feb. 23 crash solely on excessive speed and Woods’ loss of control behind the wheel. The athlete will not face any citations for his third high-profile collision in 11 years.
Woods was driving 84 to 87 mph in an area that had a speed limit of 45 mph, Villanueva said.
Nike suspends Watson sponsorship
Nike has suspended its endorsement contract with Deshaun Watson amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment against the Houston Texans quarterback.
Watson has been accused of sexual assault or harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women. One of those women, Ashley Solis, said Tuesday during a news conference that she was assaulted and traumatized when she tried to give Watson a massage in March 2020.
Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations “meritless” and questioned the claims against Watson, alleging they were made following a failed attempt to blackmail his client.
Arizona parts ways with Sean Miller
Arizona had stuck by men’s basketball coach Sean Miller through an NCAA infractions investigation that stretched nearly four years.
When the school didn’t extend his contract beyond next season, it became clear a decision would need to be made.
The wait came to an end Wednesday when the school announced Miller was leaving after 12 seasons and associate head coach Jack Murphy will serve as interim head coach. Miller and the Wildcats have been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since being ensnared in a 2017 FBI investigation into shady recruiting practices.
Ex-FSU star charged in double shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former Florida State star football player Travis Rudolph was arrested early Wednesday morning in South Florida for a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded, authorities said.
Rudolph, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Vols’ Johnson declares for NBA draft
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee freshman guard Keon Johnson says he’s declaring for the NBA draft and will sign with an agent, becoming the Vols’ second freshman to leave after one season.
Johnson announced his decision Wednesday on social media, saying he has been thinking, praying and consulting with family and coaches since Tennessee’s season ended in a first-round loss to Oregon State in the NCAA Tournament.