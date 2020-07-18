Neuf Ankuta made one thing clear during his time as Southside Junior High’s head football coach – his players were going to be in shape.
To many of the players he coached, Ankuta was an imposing figure. The roaring coach could be heard blocks away from Southside’s practice field. Ankuta constantly pushed his players to be in peak conditioning, and he even exercised with them often.
While on the team, Ronnie Peeler said he always remembered one distinct feature about Ankuta as he barked out instructions.
“With us being kids, we would all laugh because coach would point, but he couldn’t straighten one of his arms out all the way,” said Peeler, who played for Ankuta in 1961. “We would laugh because he would point to tell us to go one way, and sometimes we didn’t know what direction he meant.
“But he was a great disciplinarian. He had strict rules, and if you broke the rules, he’d set you straight. He was tough, but he was a good man.”
Ankuta’s philosophy paid off. In his 30 years as Southside’s coach, he only had two losing seasons.
Last month marked the five-year anniversary of Ankuta’s death at 82. The longtime Southside coach left his mark as one of the best junior high coaches in Greenwood’s history.
As for his right arm, Ankuta initially broke it while riding a bike during his playing days in the 1950s. During his first surgery, doctors set it wrong and re-broke it. In the second surgery, doctors once again set it wrong and broke it a third time.
His arm was never the same, but Ankuta gained a reputation for his toughness while playing fullback. The Brooklyn, New York, native came South in 1952 on a football scholarship at Clemson, where he played under the legendary coach Frank Howard.
Although Ankuta’s Clemson career was cut short by a knee injury he suffered early in his senior season, his widow, Judy Ankuta, said he enjoyed his stay there.
The two met at a party in Greenwood. Neuf became Southside’s coach in the 1958-59 school year and taught woodshop.
“When he told me his name, I thought for sure he made it up,” Judy said, with a laugh. “He was born and raised in Brooklyn, and his real name was Anufry, after his father. His father came from Russia, and he actually escaped from Russia after some turmoil at the time.
“Neuf liked Greenwood. He always told everybody he went down South and went to Clemson and never went home. He liked it down here. He said it wasn’t the hustle and bustle like New York.”
Ankuta coached many players that went on to play college football, including legendary Greenwood High football coach J.W. “Pinky” Babb and former South Carolina defensive tackle Gerald Witt.
Peeler, a former Greenwood High football assistant, got his start at Southside under Ankuta in 1967.
“I always had great respect for him – he gave me my first coaching job,” Peeler said. “I always appreciated that opportunity to learn from him. We had a lot of young kids at that time that did very well, and I think you’ve got to give coach Ankuta a lot of credit for the job he did.”
To those closest to him, Judy said Neuf was was a funny, compassionate and caring man. His two daughters, Vanessa and Allison, are also in teaching. Vanessa is an art teacher at Ninety Six Elementary School, and Allison is a nursing professional development specialist in Charleston.
“Whether he was in class or on the football field, Neuf was just a teacher — it didn’t matter where or what is was,” Judy said. “Neuf would always try to tell you or show you how to do something. It was just in his nature, and I think our daughters picked that up, too.
“He was an excellent father. He really catered to our girls and always made sure they were taken care of. He was just a really good man that was dedicated to the church and our family.”