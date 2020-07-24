The white water flew throughout the morning and afternoon as more than 25 competitors from seven different states water skied in VELUX Skylights Southern Regional Water Ski Championships.
The competition was staged at Greenwood native Water Ski Hall of Famer Jeff Rodgers’ residence, where buoys floated for Friday’s slalom events.
Rodgers, who entered the Water Skiing Hall of Fame in 2015, built the lake 26 years ago. The lake has hosted Clemson’s water skiing competitions and other small tournaments. Rodgers said this weekend’s competition is “by far” the largest endeavor he’s hosted.
“I’ve traveled all over the world to ski,” Rodgers said. “It’s nice to provide a place for this event and it’s neat to finally see it. When we do our tournaments, we get people from fairly close by. By now, we’re seeing people from seven different states.”
Rodgers built the lake 26 years ago. He holds two world records and four national championships. He got his start skiing on Lake Greenwood.
This weekend is the first time South Carolina has hosted the Southern Regional. Qualifiers from the regional move on to the 2020 Water Ski National Championships from Aug. 4-8 in Zachary, Louisiana.
Tournament chairman Scott Snape said a tournament official in the local water skiing community urged for years for Rodgers to host the regional. It happened when Snape and his committee won the bid to host.
“We feel like we’ve done a great job of presenting South Carolina and Greenwood and giving them a place to ski,” Snape said.
Men’s and women’s slalom events extended throughout the day Friday. The tournament awarded the winners of the junior division Wednesday and Thursday.
The Southern Regional continues today and Sunday with trick and jump events in the adult divisions.