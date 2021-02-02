GCS wrestling advances in playoffs with win
The Greenwood Christian varsity wrestling team advanced in the dual playoff Tuesday night, defeating Heathwood Hall 45-30. Greenwood Christian is the 5-seed and Heathwood Hall was a 4-seed.
The Hawks’ 120-pounder Keith Carrington sealed the win with a pin.
South Carolina women ranked No. 1 in Coaches Poll
Three months after losing the top ranking, the South Carolina women’s basketball team was named the No. 1 team in the nation in the USA Today Coaches Poll, released Tuesday.
The Gamecocks will remain No. 2 in the AP Top 25, but can move up in next week’s poll since current No. 1 Louisville fell Monday to No. 4 N.C. State.
USC’s Beamer hires support staff members
University of South Carolina coach Shane Beamer continues to put together his support staff, adding Taylor Edwards and Drew Hixson to headline the player personnel department and formally identifying Connor Shaw’s role within the program, it was announced today.
Taylor Edwards has been named the program’s Director of Player Personnel. He comes to Carolina after serving as the Director of Recruiting Operations at Maryland for the past two seasons where he worked with head coach Mike Locksley. Edwards has been instrumental in helping the Terrapins recruit the 31st-ranked class in 2020, and a top-20 recruiting class in 2021.
Prior to his stint at Maryland, Edwards spent one season (2018) as Director of Recruiting at Arkansas, where he worked alongside current Gamecock wide receivers coach Justin Stepp.
Angels suspend Callaway after allegations surface
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Pitching coach Mickey Callaway was suspended by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media.
The Angels announced their decision a day after the allegations against the former New York Mets manager appeared in a report by The Athletic.
A person with knowledge of the Angels’ decision to suspend Callaway says the coach has denied wrongdoing, which means he can’t be fired for cause under California labor law without a full investigation of the allegations against him.